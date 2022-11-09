Daniels declares victory in Bedford County School Board District 7 race

With most votes counted in the special election for Bedford County's District 7 seat on the school board, incumbent Christopher Daniels declared victory Wednesday.

Provisional and mail-in ballots received after Election Day still need to be counted, but Wednesday totals showed Daniels in the lead thus far with 2,414 votes, or 52.6%. His challenger, retired Bedford County educator and administrator Cherie Whitehurst, received 2,151 votes, or 46.9%.

Daniels, a businessman with two children at Jefferson Forest High School, was endorsed by the Bedford County GOP. He shared a statement on his public Facebook page Wednesday morning saying “the voting totals indicate a victory.”

"I felt cautiously optimistic the whole time," Daniels said in an interview, calling the race a big learning experience for him. "I felt fairly confident going into yesterday, but you never know."

He thanked his supporters for their contributions to his campaign, and said even though many are congratulating him individually, "this is their victory, too."

"We're here to try to make sure that we can be a voice for every person, every student, every teacher here in Bedford County, and our job is to try to make everything better, for everyone here," Daniels said. "We want higher standards and better outcomes for our kids. We want a great teaching environment for our teachers. And I think if we can do that, every citizen here in the county will win."

Whitehurst said Wednesday it appears Daniels clinched re-election to finish out the last year of the four-year term on school board.

Daniels was appointed following the resignation of previous District 7 school board representative Martin Leamy. The district includes Liberty High School and the Goode area.

“I believe Mr. Daniels has won the special election for District 7 school board. I would like to wish him well,” Whitehurst said in an interview. “I would like to wish him, and the students, parents, teachers, school employees, and community members well. May all work together for student success.”

Whitehurst largely swept early and absentee ballots, according to unofficial Virginia Department of Elections results. She said the campaigning experience was a positive one and she was grateful for everyone’s support, whether in the form of votes cast or assistance on the campaign trail. The process also gave her the chance to connect actively with her community, which she counted as a highlight.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to all who supported my campaign,” Whitehurst said.

The final election results will not be certified until early next week, according to Bedford County registrar Barbara Gunter. Mail-in ballots are expected to continue trickling in, as they had to be postmarked by Election Day but not received by then.

Bedford County School Board Chair Susan Kirby said on her public Facebook page last month that the school board would not officially announce the District 7 winner until all special election results were counted and certified next week, based on legal advice she said she and School Board Vice Chair Marcus Hill received.

The winner is expected to take their place on the board in December, according to Kirby’s statement.

School board Districts 1, 5, 6, and 7 will be up for general election in 2023 for a full term of four years, Kirby said.