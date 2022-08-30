Dearington neighborhood plan presented to council, showing improvements proposed for Jefferson Park

Lynchburg city staff have presented a plan for the Dearington neighborhood to Lynchburg City Council, laying out a path for improvements to Jefferson Park and affordable housing at the Dearington Hills Apartments.

Anne Nygaard, a planner for the City of Lynchburg, presented a 20-year neighborhood plan to council last week that, in the short term, could see a neighborhood patio and permanent pavilion, a small loop trail, improved lighting at the basketball courts and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility from Kirby Street.

According to Nygaard, the plan for the Dearington neighborhood improvements has been in the works for several years now. The first steering committee meeting was held in September 2019.

Since 2019, city staff has led open house meetings, surveys, workshops and a final neighborhood meeting to garner feedback from residents of the area to find out what they wanted to see built in their backyards.

The Dearington neighborhood is surrounded by Langhorne Road and Memorial Avenue, located adjacent to E.C. Glass High School. Tate Springs Road serves as a partial boundary for the neighborhood, while the rest of the area is surrounded by trees and steep slopes leading to Blackwater Creek.

The improvements proposed would provide something for all ages, if later approved by City Council.

"Jefferson Park really is the centerpiece of the plan," Nygaard said during her presentation.

"The overall vision shows us focusing activity on the corner of Chambers and Kirby streets in the near term," which is where the tennis courts are located. This part of the park is accessible from the street level as opposed to the surrounding hilly area of the park.

"We want to drastically improve the number of routes into and within the park for exercise, including adding an accessible route down from Kirby Street," Nygaard said.

Additionally, Nygaard said, there are plans for a new gymnasium to be built in the park, which came directly from one of the workshops held with community members.

The gymnasium will be built into the hillside on York Street, according to the presentation, which will prevent the building from towering over adjacent houses in the neighborhood.

"The neighborhood wants Jefferson Park to be the premier park that it once was," Nygaard said.

Decades ago, Jefferson Park was the only open pool to Black residents in the city, but it was closed along with all other city-run pools on July 4, 1961, following a "wade-in" at the Miller Park pools to protest segregation.

The Jefferson Park pool was later used as a landfill and was eventually covered, Nygaard said.

"Despite this history, Jefferson Park has been and is considered a place of great joy for Dearington. This story is just a piece of Dearington's history, but I wanted to say it now because some of our recommendations later will make more sense if you all know it," Nygaard added.

One recommendation that ties in with the park's history is a proposed neighborhood patio in the short term, and a new splashpad proposed in the 10-year design for the current location of the park's tennis courts.

"This is significant because it brings back water to the site," Nygaard said. "It will have both the active, playful splashpad, but it also will have a more passive, reflective space to help remember the pool."

The presentation shows the splashpad is set up to look at the site of the former pool in the distance, which will have markers to indicate the boundaries of the filled-in pool.

Nygaard added city staff hopes to find a "more permanent" way to remember the pool once more research is done on the landfill site.

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson lauded city staff for working to put together the project.

"It's very reassuring to me, having seen a good portion of the evolution of that neighborhood, to see these plans begin to evolve into a more enhanced quality of life for people who are very proud to be residents of Dearington," Nelson said.

Other improvements to the park will include athletic lighting on the basketball court, which recently was moved closer to the park's old amphitheater.

There are also proposed paved trail connections to the Kemper Street trail at the city's gas pumps, a proposal to bring back a trail that connects to Tinbridge Hill and Lynchburg General Hospital and additional pedestrian and bike trail improvements in the general neighborhood.

Nygaard said in her presentation there would be future planning efforts to address neighborhood housing in Dearington.

The Dearington Hills Apartments comprise the oldest Lynchburg Regional Housing Authority housing community with 100 units in the city.

According to Mary Mayrose, executive director of the LRHA, the apartments are in dire need of improvements and the housing authority has brought forth three options to council to raze the apartments and build new ones on the same site.

Mayrose said the Dearington Hills Apartments became the starting point of the five-year strategic plan passed in 2021 by the authority's board of commissioners, which has led to the proposals for the future of the site.

Originally built in the 1950s, the apartments are small by current standards, with one-bedroom units below 600 square feet.

Mayrose said LRHA's discussion with residents of the apartments led to the decision to "demolish the existing units and build back new."

The three options propose a mix of townhomes, rowhomes and senior apartments. They range from 206 units, containing a mix of all three, to 280 units, which would not include rowhomes in the plan.

The preferred plan of the LRHA board and neighborhood residents is a concept that calls for 242 units in total with 204 apartments, 34 rowhomes and four senior apartments.

The new complex would include a community center, a swimming pool, management offices, playgrounds and community gardens, Mayrose said, with construction starting in the next 20 to 24 months.

While the new units would be meant to be rented out as affordable housing, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson wants LRHA to come up with a plan that would include options for home ownership in the complex.

"It'd be nice to think of a way we could do something that would actually allow citizens to take advantage and take ownership and increase out of poverty, and have something that they can call their own, as opposed to just renting," Helgeson said.

"This seems like a perfect opportunity and I'd hate to miss it by just saying, 'Well this is the way we've done it before, so let's keeping doing it the way we've done,'" Helgeson said.

Mayrose said in the next five years LRHA has a goal of "upping our home ownership opportunities" but currently the authority is just helping those who cannot afford a home with affordable rental options.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, an LRHA board commissioner, made the point that should the housing authority remove affordable rental options off the market, there must be options in place to make sure those units are replaced by new rental units.

"If you don't provide a certain level or number of rental housing in our housing market, then you increase the need for the units," Tweedy said about the possibility of phasing some affordable rental options into home ownership options.

The Dearington neighborhood plan will move forward to the Lynchburg Planning Commission at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and is scheduled for a public hearing during City Council's Oct. 11 regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

To view the full proposed Dearington neighborhood plan, visit the city's website at LynchburgVA.gov/dearington.