Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, will not be running for a seat in the newly drawn 51st District of the Virginia House of Delegates after the deadline to file to run passed, according to the district's Republican legislative committee chair.

Fariss, who currently serves in the 59th District, which covers Appomattox and Buckingham counties, plus parts of Albemarle, Campbell and Nelson counties, has served in the House of Delegates since 2012.

Attempts to reach Fariss for comment were unsuccessful.

The new 51st District — redrawn in 2021 redistricting — now covers parts of Campbell, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties. This November's election will determine the new representative for the district, which currently represents Prince William County.

The new 51st District, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, is rated as "strong Republican," with an estimated 79% of the district voting for Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial election.

According to Doug Barringer, the district's Republican committee chair, Fariss missed the March 30 deadline, meaning Eric Zehr, a former Campbell County Board of Supervisors member, will represent the Republican Party on the ballot in November.

Zehr, Barringer said, was the only candidate who filed the paperwork at the time of the deadline, making him the candidate by default.

"I have not spoken with Matt Fariss for a couple of weeks but, on behalf of Republicans in Campbell County and the previous HD59, I offer my sincere thanks to Matt for his many years of service to our community and Commonwealth, and wish only the very best to him and his family in the days ahead," Barringer said.

The decision to not file the paperwork comes just over a month after Fariss was charged in Campbell County with one count each of malicious wounding, hit and run, and reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police, stemming from an incident which took place on March 2.

Fariss said in March that the charges are "false," and "I look forward to clearing them in a court of law."

According to online court documents, Fariss is scheduled to appear in Campbell General District Court at 2:30 p.m. May 16 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.