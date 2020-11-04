Democrat Cameron Webb concedes 5th District US House seat to Republican Bob Good

Support Local Journalism
RICHMOND — Democrat Cameron Webb conceded to Republican Bob Good early Wednesday in the competitive race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which Democrats had hoped to turn blue. The Associated Press has not yet declared in a winner in the race. Good, a former athletics official at evangelical Liberty University, claimed victory in the race prior to Webb's concession.
