Democrat to challenge independent incumbent for Nelson County North District supervisor seat

Meanwhile, Cunningham said she feels capable of doing the job and bringing new ideas to the North District Board of Supervisors seat.

“Mr. Harvey has had that seat for somewhere around 30 years and I just think time’s up,” Cunningham said in an interview.

Cunningham said she plans to focus her efforts on building the community in the North District — or rebuilding the sense of community lost by the COVID-19 pandemic — if elected.

Her priorities include issues surrounding continued support for schools despite dropping enrollment and a lack of affordable housing in the county, and, by extension, an area that has become increasingly dominated by vocational housing such as Airbnb rentals.

Cunningham said she also wants to see the county’s comprehensive plan — a blueprint for future development that is due for an overhaul — redone and the Rockfish Valley Area Plan updated and folded into the larger document.

“I want to see the comprehensive plan be redone and the Rockfish Valley Area plan incorporated into it so that Afton and the Rockfish Valley is a place where there really is a community that lives here instead of it turning into an Airbnb community, which is quickly what’s happening,” Cunningham said.