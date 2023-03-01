BEDFORD — Thanks to a $10,000 donation, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue can purchase four video laryngoscopes, completing a project to get one in all front-line ambulances.

A laryngoscope allows first responders to get a visual in a patient’s throat when they have to intubate, via a small screen showing a video feed. Video laryngoscopes improve the success rate of airway maintenance, county documentation said.

In a study on the equipment, also shared in county documents, this technology provides a 12.6% higher success rate on first attempt intubations.

The four video laryngoscopes will cost $12,192 total, according to county documentation. The $10,000 donation came from the Boardman Family Foundation.

The county fire and rescue department also received approval from the board of supervisors to apply jointly with the Lynchburg Fire Department, and the fire and rescue departments of Amherst and Campbell counties, for a regional grant to pay for two driving simulators for training. The simulators include a variety of emergency vehicles in the repertoire, county documentation stated.

The Lynchburg Fire Department will serve as the primary grant holder and will cover any local matches required, according to county documentation. The city department also will store the simulators in its facilities if the grant is awarded.

The driver training simulators are sought because these regional departments have more young emergency vehicle drivers, according to county documentation.

“There is a higher probability of accidents with a younger and more inexperienced workforce in the fire and rescue department,” the documents said.

The goal of this grant and the training it would provide is to reduce traffic accidents and related insurance claims, give newer drivers more experience and practice, and improve driver safety.

This includes working to decrease right-sided collisions “by teaching avoidance techniques, blind spots, intersection awareness, apparatus positioning, terrain adjustments, and weather reaction,” the documentation said.