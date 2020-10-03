Dozens gather in support for Good, Second Amendment in Nelson

News outlets previously have reported Good’s campaign may have been in violation of state gambling and campaign finance laws after a raffle was held during a God, Guns, and a Good Time rally Sept. 26. Flyers for the event, organized by the Virginia Freedom Caucus, list Bob Good for Congress as the sole recipient of any proceeds raised.

Last updated Sept. 29, a summary of election guidelines from the Virginia Department of Elections advises against the use of raffles for political fundraising because money is collected anonymously.

Good’s campaign manager, Nancy Smith, said the campaign had not committed any violations and had learned about the flyers and raffle after the fact. She said no money has been collected from the event. She added Good only had attended as a guest and the campaign had no hand in organizing the event.

“We attended a gun rally after which I learned that someone held a raffle, but it was not our event, it was not our raffle and we didn’t get any proceeds,” Good said in an interview following the Good for Guns Rally on Saturday.

Ballowe said it is crucial to keep a Republican in the district, which stretches from Fauquier County to Virginia’s southern border and includes 22 localities, including Nelson and Bedford counties.

“We are on the very edge of turning into a socialist country,” Ballowe said. “We have a real opportunity in this red district to send a bright red Republican to Congress.”

