Dozens gather in support for Good, Second Amendment in Nelson

ARRINGTON — Republican 5th Congressional District candidate Bob Good expressed his support of Second Amendment rights and law enforcement during a “Good for Guns Rally” on Saturday in Nelson County.
Dozens of residents had gathered for the event, many wearing Bob Good stickers and orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers seen with the Second Amendment sanctuary movement that swept through the state following the Nov. 2019 election.
Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former employee of Liberty University, ousted incumbent and Nelson County businessman Denver Riggleman for the Republican nomination for the district in June after a drive-thru convention. He is running against Democratic nominee Cameron Webb, of Charlottesville.
Good said during Saturday’s rally Second Amendment rights are key in keeping America a free nation.
“This issue is the protector ... of all the other issues,” Good said.
The outdoor event featured several speakers, including former GOP lieutenant governor nominee E.W. Jackson; Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League; and Carlton Ballowe, chairman of the Nelson County Republican Committee.
Speakers, including Good, denounced what they described as attempts by Democrats to infringe on Second Amendment Rights. Good also spoke on issues surrounding cuts to funding for law enforcement, opposing attempts to change an assault on a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor and removal of qualified immunity for officers, a legal shield for law enforcement which recently did not move forward in the Virginia General Assembly.
In a previous interview with The News & Advance, Good said he believes assaults on law enforcement should be a felony. At the time, he also said he was in favor of an automatic death penalty for the killing of a police officer.
Good took several shots at Webb as well, stating his opponent has been otherwise silent on issues surrounding the Second Amendment.
“[Webb is] MIA on the Second Amendment, he’s MIA on supporting the police. However, he does support the radical BLM Movement,” Good said, describing Black Lives Matter as a Marxist organization.
Good also referenced his tenure with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and his track record of support for local law enforcement. He said during his time on the board, the county had increased funding for the sheriff’s department by $685,000 from about $4 million.
“We stand with law enforcement, we stand behind them,” Good said. “There is a reason why we are overwhelmingly supported in this district by the sheriffs and commonwealths attorney.”
Van Cleave said issues facing gun ownership are “unprecedented attacks,” claiming opponents want to get rid of law and order.
“We’ve got to win this. We cannot afford to lose where we are now,” Van Cleave said of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
News outlets previously have reported Good’s campaign may have been in violation of state gambling and campaign finance laws after a raffle was held during a God, Guns, and a Good Time rally Sept. 26. Flyers for the event, organized by the Virginia Freedom Caucus, list Bob Good for Congress as the sole recipient of any proceeds raised.
Last updated Sept. 29, a summary of election guidelines from the Virginia Department of Elections advises against the use of raffles for political fundraising because money is collected anonymously.
Good’s campaign manager, Nancy Smith, said the campaign had not committed any violations and had learned about the flyers and raffle after the fact. She said no money has been collected from the event. She added Good only had attended as a guest and the campaign had no hand in organizing the event.
“We attended a gun rally after which I learned that someone held a raffle, but it was not our event, it was not our raffle and we didn’t get any proceeds,” Good said in an interview following the Good for Guns Rally on Saturday.
Ballowe said it is crucial to keep a Republican in the district, which stretches from Fauquier County to Virginia’s southern border and includes 22 localities, including Nelson and Bedford counties.
“We are on the very edge of turning into a socialist country,” Ballowe said. “We have a real opportunity in this red district to send a bright red Republican to Congress.”
