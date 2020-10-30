Early voting total tops 16,000 in Lynchburg

Rainy weather was not about to stop Ceili Derozier from casting her first vote for president.
The 18-year-old recent high school graduate was among more than 400 people who dutifully waited in line Thursday at Kemper Street Station as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta drenched the region with more than two inches of rain.
Like many who choose to vote before Election Day, Derozier has to work on Tuesday and she wasn’t sure she’d have enough time to make it to the polls. Clad in rain gear and a mask, she waited to vote alongside her parents in a line in which some voters stood for nearly an hour this week.
But a little inclement weather and the wait, Derozier said, was well worth the opportunity to exercise her voting rights for the first time in her life.
“Your vote matters and your voice matters,” she said. “We only get to vote for president every four years, so it's not that big of a problem to stand in the rain for a couple minutes.”
Since early voting began six weeks ago, more than 16,000 Lynchburg residents — or almost a third of the city’s registered voters — have gone to the polls or mailed in an absentee ballot, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.
The majority of early voters — 9,280 — have cast their ballots in person at Kemper Street Station, the city’s designated precinct for early voting. Another 6,810 people have voted by mail, and 1,987 voters have applied for absentee ballots but have not yet returned them to local election officials.
The advance vote totals, which will continue to grow right up until Nov. 3, far surpass the 2,672 early votes cast in the Hill City in 2016 — in part a consequence of Virginia’s new voting law opening up early voting to all registered voters. In-person early voting ends Saturday, but mail-in ballots can be returned through Tuesday.
Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons said the Virginia Department of Elections had projected nearly 20,000 people in the city would opt to vote early this election cycle. Current vote totals suggest the final tally may come close to the state’s prediction.
“I have to say that those projections have been pretty accurate,” Gibbons said.
Statewide, more than 2.4 million people — or 41% of registered voters — have voted early. Nearly 4 million Virginians voted in the 2016 presidential election. At the time, voter turnout was 71%.
In neighboring counties, about a third of registered voters have also cast their ballots. As of Thursday, 7,230 people have voted in Amherst County; 3,924 in Appomattox County; 12,781 in Campbell County; and 4,301 in Nelson County.
In Bedford County, where more than 34% of registered voters have voted early, more than 20,000 ballots have been cast — the highest raw vote total for any locality in the region.
The county has held in-person early voting at the Bedford County Gym, a large public recreational facility that has allowed several people to vote at one time. More than 70% of the locality’s early votes have been cast in person at the gym.
In Lynchburg, an average of 319 people have voted early in person every day since Sept. 18, excluding a handful of weekends. Gibbons said the number of people visiting Kemper Street has noticeably grown in the last week.
On Monday, 502 people voted in person — the highest single-day total yet, according to VPAP. Voting at Kemper Street ends at 5 p.m. but voters can still cast a ballot as long as they are in line by the deadline. The line was so long that evening, voting didn’t wrap up until 6 p.m., Gibbons said.
Only about three people can vote inside the building at any one time due to coronavirus-related restrictions, which has occasionally caused lengthy wait times and long lines to form. Some voters have reported waiting for as long as two hours. But despite the occasional wait, Gibbons said early voting has largely gone smoothly.
“I think that it has gone as well as could be expected given the restrictions of COVID-19,” she said.
At this stage, Lynchburg election workers are almost used to holding an election amidst a pandemic.
In late May, just two months after the first local COVID-19 outbreaks, city residents elected new council members. Voters returned to the polls in June to choose nominees for this fall’s congressional races. Gibbons said her office is well staffed and prepared for the influx of voters expected Nov. 3.
Some city residents who vote at their neighborhood precincts will encounter volunteers with the state’s Medical Reserve Corps, a group made up of medical professionals.
Members of the corps are tasked with ensuring safety precautions are followed on Election Day, including social distancing guidelines and mask wearing. Gibbons said the volunteers will likely be at eight of the city’s 18 precincts.
Gibbons said her office has also used federal coronavirus aid to purchase plexiglass germ shields, face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and various cleaning supplies to be used by poll workers on Election Day. And just in case a polling location becomes unusable during the course of the day, alternate sites have been prepared.
“We are good to go,” Gibbons said.
