Early voting total tops 16,000 in Lynchburg

Rainy weather was not about to stop Ceili Derozier from casting her first vote for president.

The 18-year-old recent high school graduate was among more than 400 people who dutifully waited in line Thursday at Kemper Street Station as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta drenched the region with more than two inches of rain.

Like many who choose to vote before Election Day, Derozier has to work on Tuesday and she wasn’t sure she’d have enough time to make it to the polls. Clad in rain gear and a mask, she waited to vote alongside her parents in a line in which some voters stood for nearly an hour this week.

But a little inclement weather and the wait, Derozier said, was well worth the opportunity to exercise her voting rights for the first time in her life.

“Your vote matters and your voice matters,” she said. “We only get to vote for president every four years, so it's not that big of a problem to stand in the rain for a couple minutes.”

Since early voting began six weeks ago, more than 16,000 Lynchburg residents — or almost a third of the city’s registered voters — have gone to the polls or mailed in an absentee ballot, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.