Elected school boards, public safety among topics discussed at Lynchburg City Council town hall

For the second time in less than a week, candidates for this November's at-large Lynchburg City Council election attended a town hall, this time in the very Council Chambers in which they would meet next year if elected.

This week's town hall was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg, which describes itself as a national nonpartisan organization encouraging informed, active participation in government. The league does not endorse candidates or parties for public office.

Incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright, alongside new candidates Patrick Earl, Martin Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr. took questions from the audience Monday, and had the opportunity to ask other candidates questions themselves. This is the first town hall that all seven candidates attended together.

Off the top, candidates were asked what they think is the biggest challenge facing the city and one action they would take to address it.

Wright used his time to address the city's lack of affordable housing while mentioning investments by the current city council as a sign it's already working to solve the issue.

"We are down several thousand affordable housing units," Wright said. "We just don't have enough places for people to live, and our population is expected to grow by another 10,000 within the next 10 years. We're expected to be at 100,000 in the next 20 years. Where are these folks going to live?"

Wright pointed to recent measures taken by council on the Dearington neighborhood plan, an effort that will likely bring new affordable housing to that area. He also cited the nonprofit Rush Homes developing new Florida Terrace apartments as increasing affordable housing in the city. Florida Terrace apartments, a 31-unit development located at 2117 Florida Avenue, aims to begin leasing as an affordable housing option in mid-2023.

Earl talked about issues facing the city's public school division and said he wants to focus on providing a better education for the economically disadvantaged.

"They are the ones bringing our scores down, and here's the thing: You can't learn if you're not provided for. You can't learn if you're hungry. You cannot learn if you are in emotional distress," said Earl, a Randolph College theater professor.

"We need to take a step back and look at the mental health and how we can take care of the mental health of not just our students but also our teachers, and I think we'll see an even larger improvement next year."

The remaining five candidates mentioned public safety as the biggest challenge facing the city, but they didn't all agree on what to do about it.

Reed, a businesswoman, said she believes fully staffing the Lynchburg Police Department will be the best way to handle crime, because right now there aren't enough officers on the streets.

"What we're seeing right now, with the rise in crime, I believe, is the same thing we see as parents when our kids don't think we're looking — they get into more trouble. I think there are people in our community, unfortunately, that are up to no good because they are aware that we are in a shortage in our police department specifically," Reed said.

Taylor and Virgil made points along the same lines, saying proactive policing in the community could have a strong effect on curbing crime.

"I live in White Rock Hill, that neighborhood is crime ridden," said Taylor, a carpenter. "Gangs, gang members, those people are comfortable. We have to make them uncomfortable. And when you make them uncomfortable, they leave."

Virgil, a community activist and Liberty University employee, pushed back against what other candidates said, calling some of their measures "reactive," saying, "We need to talk about having a more proactive approach, which means an investment in public education."

Virgil argued that investing in young people by getting them to at least earn a high school equivalency degree will set them up for a better life.

Tweedy took her time on public safety to say the city needs help from prosecutors in the office of Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.

"In our community, if we are still letting people come out who are committing low-level crimes and not prosecuting them, then what are we leaving our community to?" Tweedy asked.

Misjuns criticized the incumbents on council for their support of the fiscal year 2023 budget, where he said the two rejected a request by the Commonwealth's Attorney Office for additional funds for a new prosecutor.

"[Harrison] did come out and say there were certain little crimes they are not going to prosecute, but she did ask for those funds in the budget and it was denied by our current city council," Misjuns said.

Candidates also addressed issues not taken up in previous town halls, including elected school boards. Each candidate was asked whether they would support a change from the current appointment format of the Lynchburg City School Board.

Misjuns, Reed and Taylor, all three of whom are endorsed by the Republican City Committee, voiced their support for an elected school board in Lynchburg.

"There's a better level of accountability if you are running for a position because you have to prove to people, just like we're having to do right now, that they are worthy of representing them," Reed said.

Taylor agreed, saying, "I think school boards should be elected. That way citizens decide who is representing their children. It's not just hand-picked people placed in positions; it's the citizens who make their choice."

Misjuns said, "I believe you all are smart enough to pick your school board leaders. It shouldn't be a club; it should be the best people for the job that work hard, go out and campaign for merit, to earn their position on the school board."

Virgil argued against elected school boards, pointing out the electoral process can "choke out the will to actually serve out of a good person."

"I really see the process has performed well for us, certainly through this last go-around, and so I really think the people have the ability to present quality individuals," Virgil said about the appointment process.

Earl argued having an elected school board will just pour money into political campaigns rather than giving the money to schools and classrooms, where the current problems exist.

"Just think about how much money is poured into politics," Earl said. "That, to me, is a big tell."

"If you have money, and that is poured into an election, what you also have is people with all the money making the decisions. And with that, you lose diversity," Earl said.

Wright pointed to the current "ideologically diverse school board" in Lynchburg now as a reason the appointment style works.

"They don't agree on everything, and that's a good thing," Wright said.

Along with Tweedy, Wright argued when boards become elected, the motives of candidates change because they become politicians.

"We look around the country and see what's happening with school boards," Wright said. "It's all about political, culture war stuff. And we've managed to keep that stuff out of here, I think in part, because we don't have an elected school board."

Tweedy said, "When you have people who want to get extreme on one or other sides, and don't understand that education should be apolitical, there should be a neutral platform, and the appointment process allows that because it enables everyone to have consideration through an application process."

Tweedy said the school board should reflect the community it serves, in regard to diversity of ideas and concepts.

Another portion of the town hall allowed candidates to ask one another questions.

Virgil asked Tweedy if she believed he was qualified for the job. She said anyone with the ability to put their name in the hat and bring the work ethic is qualified because "we all start with a learning curve. We don't start knowing everything."

Tweedy asked Reed and Taylor if they agreed with Misjuns' opinions on the LGBTQ community.

Misjuns was criticized during last week's town hall for his posts on social media about LGBTQ people. Last year, Misjuns, who was a city fire captain at the time, posted political cartoons on his personal Facebook page, which local LGBTQ organizations and transgender members of the Lynchburg community said were transphobic; he defended them as being free speech about his religious beliefs.

At the town hall, Taylor argued everyone's lifestyle is personal, and that "as a Christian, I don't agree with everything" in regard to the LGBTQ community.

Reed said that, as a Christian as well, she is "called to love my neighbor as I love myself."

"I have no intention of not representing fairly and equally every single person in this city, because every person in this city is my neighbor that I have been called to love," Reed said.

Earl asked the three Republican committee-endorsed candidates if they would "defund" the public schools if elected.

"Republican members on council want to hold the school board accountable for your tax dollars, and not just continuing to take your money and spend it," Misjuns responded to Earl.

On the issue of school funding, Wright said while the cost per pupil has gone up, it it still in line with what the division was spending per student back in 2009 and 2010 when accounted for inflation.

"City schools, we have to take everybody," Wright said, "but that also means we have a higher burden than private schools do."

In addition to these issues, the candidates discussed climate change and compromising with other councilors, and they briefly discussed recent city budgets.

The full town hall forum is available for viewing on the City of Lynchburg's Facebook page, and will be aired periodically between now and Election Day on LTV, the city's television channel.

Early voting begins Sept. 23 at the Registrar's Office, located at 825 Kemper Street.