Election to decide five Bedford Town Council seats, plus clerk of court

“I think we can make Bedford a really, really special place. That’s kind of why I got into it. Just to see how much better we can make it, and I really think we can,” he said.

Schley owns a steel drilling company that serves clients locally and across the state. He chairs the town’s electric committee, and is a volunteer football coach at Liberty High School. Three years ago, he launched the Liberty Minutemen Club, a nonprofit foundation committed to accomplishing various capital improvement projects at Liberty High School.

Stanley was appointed to town council in a special election to fill an unexpired term formerly held by Bob Wandrei, who stepped down before his term ended. Stanley is seeking reelection for a four-year term.

Stanley served on town council from 2000 through 2013 before taking a hiatus. Now retired from his long career with Appalachian Power Company, he said he is ready to focus on serving his community as a council member.

“I’m here to serve the people,” Stanley said. “I try to make informed decisions on what’s best for the future.”