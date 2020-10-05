Election to decide five Bedford Town Council seats, plus clerk of court

With November general elections rapidly approaching, citizens in the Town of Bedford have six local government positions to fill on their ballots: five town council seats and Bedford’s clerk of court.
Five candidates are vying for four available four-year terms on town council. Timothy Black, Stacey Hailey, Bryan Schley and C.G. Stanley Jr. — current incumbents — are running for reelection, while Bruce Hartwick, who ran for council in 2016 and 2018, also seeks a four-year term.
Bruce Johannessen, an incumbent, is running for reelection for an unexpired two-year town council term. Unexpired terms result when an elected official steps down from their position before their full term ends. Another individual is appointed to fill in for the remainder of that term, or until the next election cycle when a new candidate could be appointed.
Judy Reynolds, Bedford’s clerk of court, is running uncontested for an unexpired term to continue as clerk of court.
Black, Johannesen, Hailey, Hartwick, Schley and Stanley, said their top priorities, if elected, are fostering economic development and growth; reducing taxes and electric rates; and managing town finances responsibly, getting rid of current debt, and consistently shrinking and balancing the town budget.
Schley is up for reelection for a second term on town council. Part of his vision, if reelected, is developing Liberty Lake Park into a more vibrant venue and trying to get a parking garage downtown.
“I think we can make Bedford a really, really special place. That’s kind of why I got into it. Just to see how much better we can make it, and I really think we can,” he said.
Schley owns a steel drilling company that serves clients locally and across the state. He chairs the town’s electric committee, and is a volunteer football coach at Liberty High School. Three years ago, he launched the Liberty Minutemen Club, a nonprofit foundation committed to accomplishing various capital improvement projects at Liberty High School.
Stanley was appointed to town council in a special election to fill an unexpired term formerly held by Bob Wandrei, who stepped down before his term ended. Stanley is seeking reelection for a four-year term.
Stanley served on town council from 2000 through 2013 before taking a hiatus. Now retired from his long career with Appalachian Power Company, he said he is ready to focus on serving his community as a council member.
“I’m here to serve the people,” Stanley said. “I try to make informed decisions on what’s best for the future.”
Stanley hopes to draw a new industry or business to the town that could employ a significant number of local individuals. To accomplish that goal, he said, the town must “create the environment to attract an industry.”
Hartwick, who sells life insurance, is pursuing a four-year town council term after running twice before. Encouraged by friends to try again after his previous attempts, Hartwick said he is running because he “believes in Bedford.”
Among Hartwick’s priorities are fostering greater local government transparency and creating more activities and venues in Bedford for young people to enjoy.
“A complaint I get is [that] there’s nothing for young people to do,” he said.
Hailey is seeking reelection for a third term on town council after starting eight years ago. One of Hailey’s priorities is helping local businesses keep going through the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I care about my town. I care about the people here,” Hailey said. “I run, because I want to make sure we make good decisions and try to make things better for the town.”
Hailey currently works at Lowe’s and is vice president of the Bower Center for the Arts. He is also on the town’s electric committee and served eight years with the town fire department.
Tim Black, current vice mayor, is seeking reelection following six previous years of service.
Black said he hopes to find usage for some abandoned industrial lots in the town, simplify the town’s zoning ordinance to attract businesses and continue infrastructure improvements.
“I’ve always thought it’s important, if you can, to give back to your community,” Black said of his motivation for service.
Black spent 30 years working in finance and banking and is currently an estate and trust administrator with a Roanoke-based law firm.
After serving a four-year council term, Johannessen is seeking reelection for an unexpired term that will last two years, fulfilling the remainder of the term former council member Bob Wandrei stepped down from. Stanley filled that unexpired term for the past year, awaiting elections.
Johannessen worked for 49 years in administrative positions for the Virginia Employment Commission in the Lynchburg and Roanoke areas, and previously served on Bedford’s economic development committee.
If reelected, Johannessen said he would like to see completion of various town projects, including the old Bedford middle school renovation, park development and sidewalk improvements.
“I serve because I want to help the town as best I can,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to see Bedford develop to the best [of its] ability, and help find job for folks in this local area.”
Judy Reynolds is running uncontested for the Bedford clerk of court position in a special election, a job she has held since November 2019 following former clerk Kathy Hogan’s retirement.
For 22 years, Reynolds worked in various administrative positions in the circuit court office, predominantly as the supervising deputy clerk of the criminal division and chief deputy clerk to Hogan.
“I’m just excited and honored to be able to serve the citizens of the community where I’ve lived all my life,” Reynolds said. “Bedford has so much to offer, and I’m just happy to be able to be here to serve the community.”
Reynolds said she intends to pursue the Master Circuit Court Clerk title through courses from the National Center for State Courts, and keep up with changing technological advances to keep the courts — and community — up to date and running smoothly.
