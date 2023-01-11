Ellen Campbell to replace late husband in House of Delegates

ROANOKE — Ellen Campbell, wife of the late Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, will take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates, according to preliminary results from a special election Tuesday night.

A day before the Virginia General Assembly begins its 2023 legislative session, voters decided on someone to replace Ronnie Campbell, who died of cancer in December, as delegate for the 24th House District.

As votes rolled in from around the Republican-leaning district after 7 p.m., Ellen Campbell, who has worked a career in banking, held an immediate and significant lead over Democratic challenger Jade Harris, who was previously Vice-mayor of Glasgow in Rockbridge County.

With the vote of 52 of 60 precincts counted late Tuesday, Campbell held an almost two-to-one lead over Harris.

“Ellen Campbell was constantly at her husband’s side when he represented our District, and is ready to continue his legacy of public service,” said her campaign website. “Ellen is ready to go to Richmond to continue Ronnie’s work.”

The winner will be sworn in to serve out this upcoming legislative session that starts Wednesday. A regular election in November will determine who serves a two-year term in the assembly.

The 24th House District includes the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, Rockbridge and Bath counties, plus parts of Augusta and Amherst counties.

Elsewhere in Virginia on Tuesday night, votes were being counted for special elections in Virginia’s 35th House District, and the 7th Senate District.