Lynchburg City Council held public hearings Tuesday night for city residents on three topics — real estate property tax, water resources rate and the proposed operating budget.

Council was prepared to host the public meetings beginning at 6 p.m. over the real estate tax rate, proposed by City Manager Wynter Benda and advertised at $1.05 per $100 of assessed value. A majority of council, however, is poised to take the rate below the city manager's proposal, with four councilors — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Larry Taylor and Martin Misjuns supporting a tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Tuesday's proceedings got off to a delayed start, as portions of 9th Street, 10th Street and the 900 block of Church Street were closed for several hours, due to a threat.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Lynchburg Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division received information that a bomb threat had been made by an online account, according to a release.

CID detectives, state and federal partners followed up on the information, notified city staff and all City Hall employees were evacuated at the request of the city manager's office.

With the assistance of K-9 units from the Virginia State Police and Liberty University Police Department, the building was searched and no threat was found.

Greetings to city councilors of "good evening" by members of the public turned into "good morning," as the public hearing, which began at about 8:30 p.m., carried on until just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As dozens returned to council chambers for the public hearing following the delay, some members of the public argued that public safety should be taken into consideration when making a decision on the operating budget.

Lynchburg City Sheriff Donald Sloan, speaking on behalf of the “critical needs of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s office,” asked council members to fully fund all public safety as originally submitted in the budget by Benda.

The sheriff said as a whole, he supports property tax relief, but not at the expense of public safety and “the safety of our children.”

Sloan said public safety must be funded first.

“I am begging you to fully fund the police department, the fire department, our 911 dispatchers, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the Lynchburg sheriff's office, your public safety servants, for the safety of our community and especially our children, our greatest resource and our city's future,” Sloan said.

A host of members from the Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney's office spoke during the meeting, including Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison and Andrew Childress, Lynchburg's deputy commonwealth’s attorney, who both commented on staffing issues the office faces and how it affects its potential. Childress said over the past five years, 10 attorneys have left Lynchburg's commonwealth attorney's office.

Childress compared staffing in Lynchburg’s commonwealth attorney's office to staffing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which has a similar population of about 80,000 people.

Kalamazoo has more than double the number of prosecutors and public defenders, 12 circuit court judges and 10 courtrooms, according to Childress.

He said that’s what Lynchburg should look like.

“That’s the dumbbell I’m holding while I’m treading water and a lot of our attorneys, it’s killing them and they’re leaving,” Childress said.

Some residents argued Lynchburg City Schools needs more support.

Sarah Beck, assistant professor of psychology at Randolph College, asked the city council not to reduce the property tax, “at the expense of city services that support the needs of children in Lynchburg City Schools.”

Beck said anyone who has spent any time in the classrooms wouldn't “dare to claim” that teachers have everything they need to support the students.

She argued whatever the budget is, it’s not enough.

“As someone who was fortunate enough to be able to learn Lynchburg, let me be clear, my priority is not to save a few $100 on my property taxes,” Beck said. “My priority is excellent public schools, please keep our tax rate at $1.11 and invest aggressively in our public schools, in our educators and in our children.”

James Coleman, chair of the Lynchburg City School Board, said education must be funded to the amount requested by LCS to include the board’s 15-50 Plan. With that in mind, Coleman emphasized the board fully supports the sheriff, fire chief and public safety as a whole and aren't looking to pit education against public safety.

“Let’s work together and make sure everything that is needed for those who are on the front line for our kids gets funded,” Coleman said.

Some residents argued to lower the real estate tax rate.

Tim Decker, resident in Lynchburg since 1995, said his wife called him about a month ago, started crying and said, “I don’t know how we’re going to stay here.”

The tax assessment is projected to raise taxes on his property by 47%.

Decker said he can’t sustain this and it will possibly force him to move out of Lynchburg unless the council members do something about the tax rate.

“I love Lynchburg. I moved here, I met my wife here and I don't want to move out, but I will if I have to,” Decker said.

Lynchburg resident Joshua Pratt said the proposed 2024 budget is packed with wasteful spending.

Pratt wanted city council to take the rate even lower than several members' proposed 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“89 [cents] is fine but I’m saying 77 [cents] is heaven,” Pratt said.