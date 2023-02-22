Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi announced Tuesday he has filed paperwork to begin the process of placing a referendum on the ballot for Lynchburg residents to vote on whether to change the city's appointed school board to an elected body.

"Lynchburg should have an elected school board. We need greater accountability and transparency within Lynchburg City Schools, greater emphasis on parental involvement, greater emphasis on the classroom, and greater emphasis on a great number of other items. Even more importantly, we need politicians to realize that we do not know better than you as a parent how to best educate, discipline, or raise your child," Faraldi said in the news release.

According to Faraldi's news release, about 5,500 signatures will be needed in order to place the referendum on the ballot this November. He said until the mid-July deadline, he will be "going door to door, one signature at a time, all with the goal of crossing the required threshold."

Faraldi said a signature on the ballot isn't expressing favor or opposition. Rather, it would allow the public to respond to the question directly. Currently, Lynchburg City School Board members are appointed by Lynchburg City Council.

"Given everything we have seen in the realms of education in the last two years, it's time to call the question," Faraldi said.

Faraldi's announcement comes days after the Virginia Senate shot down a bill sponsored by Virginia Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, that would have allowed a locality's governing body, such as Lynchburg City Council, to directly seek such a referendum without needing thousands of signatures.

For more information on Faraldi's petition and referendum, visit: VoteLynchburg.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.