Farmers markets among top priorities as Lynchburg looks at parks and rec needs

The report explores what needs aren't met in the department's current offerings, how its facilities and programs compare to national standards and what residents would like to see.

Some results were to be expected. "Trail expansion" topped the list for the most voiced comment throughout the public input process and was one of the highest ranked facility priorities from area residents. This trends with department expectation, as the trail system has long been a priority for both residents and the staff.

Will Hager, project manager with Lose Design, said the Lynchburg's trails are something that sets the city apart in both "quality" and "context," noting the trail system is used not just for recreation, but also as a transportation alternative.

But Jennifer Jones, director of Lynchburg parks and recreation, said other things did take her by surprise. Notably, farmers markets narrowly eked out paved walking and hiking paths or trails as the top facility priority, according to the pop-up engagement events held throughout the city. Accumulatively, the events drew input from about 1,350 people.

"That's a whole new twist," Jones said. She was interested to see it draw such a response from the public, particularly when competing with other facility needs such as field space and ball courts.