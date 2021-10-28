For third year, millions in revenue to remain undistributed among local service authority members

With litigation pending and no authority representatives willing to budge, none of the Region 2000 Service Authority’s excess revenue — now totaling about $4 million — will be distributed to Campbell County and the city of Lynchburg, two of the authority’s four member localities.
The authority is made up of leadership from the counties of Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, plus the city of Lynchburg. Together, they operate the regional landfill on Livestock Road on behalf of its members.
The issue of excess revenue has long been a contentious one. It represents the accumulation of the additional $10 per ton paid by commercial businesses for landfill use and previously was distributed to the host communities based on contributed "airspace" — about 30% for Lynchburg and 70% for Campbell.
This is the third year that the vote to distribute has resulted in a stalemate.
On Wednesday, a 2-2 vote, with Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter and Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams opposing, denied the distribution of $1.4 million in excess revenue for fiscal year 2021. The money will remain untouched in an authority account.
For the first 10 years of the authority's life, the money was distributed annually. A vote in September 2019 denied Lynchburg and Campbell County their annual payments of excess revenue for fiscal year 2019, and the same vote followed in September 2020 — adding an additional $1.1 million to the undistributed funds.
Through a pending lawsuit, Campbell and Lynchburg seek a judgment regarding the meaning and usage of “excess revenue” as it pertains to the authority’s original member use agreement adopted in 2008. The differences in interpretation of this phrase have halted millions in funds from being distributed.
No conversation preceded the vote, though it has been discussed at length over the last several years.
After Wednesday's authority meeting, Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers said it's a "fundamental disagreement" about what is due to the host localities of Lynchburg and Campbell. He said the different perspectives are "fairly well-entrenched," and that the member localities are "at loggerheads" on the issue.
Unless anything changes from Appomattox or Nelson counties, Rogers said he expects the issue to be resolved in court.
Campbell County has been forced to offset the $2.7 million in withheld funds with general fund revenue.
"Those are dollars in Campbell County that aren’t available for public safety, public education, other priorities of the board of supervisors, because we have had to move additional general fund dollars into the solid waste fund,” Rogers said.
There is no timeline regarding the pending litigation currently, and Rogers said while the county is anxious to be "made whole," it will be "methodical and thoughtful" in its approach.
Also at the Wednesday authority meeting, members unanimously authorized a resolution to secure the financing for the regional landfill's final permitted cell.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson said with funding secured, construction on the roughly $6.5 million project likely will begin in late spring or early summer. The "phase V" cell will take the authority through early 2029, when the landfill is expected to reach its capacity.
Lynchburg Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka, currently representing the city for the authority, congratulated the authority for this step, calling it a "rare moment of agreement among us."
"I know sometimes we have a lot of disagreement among our group, but I'm proud of what we just did," Wodicka said. "I think we made a really good decision for all of our communities that will have an impact for years to come."