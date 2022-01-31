Former Lynchburg public information officer looks back over career in public service

For most of her professional career, JoAnn Martin told the story of Lynchburg directly from City Hall, spending not quite 40 years calling that building her workplace.

"It was actually 39 years and 11 months," she quickly chimed in about her tenure working for the city during a recent interview.

Martin recently retired after many years of working as the public information officer for Lynchburg, but she didn't start out telling the stories of Lynchburg to staff and residents.

"I first started working down in City Hall with the treasurer’s office, which is really a state position. I worked there for a couple of years, I was very bored, because there’s not much going on in the treasurer’s office. And after about two years I applied and received the position at the information desk," Martin said.

But prior to actually working at the information desk, Martin didn't know much about the position.

"It wasn’t something that I grew up dreaming about doing, really. When I worked in the treasurer’s office … I was planning on being an accountant," she said.

"Quite frankly, when I started working there, I didn’t know much about the city either. But when I got the job at the public information desk and started interacting with more citizens, and with departments, and learned more about each one, that was the spark for me."

That spark led Martin to establish Lynchburg's Department of Communications and Engagement in 2000, seeing a need to inform the public on happenings around the city.

Martin got her training on the job by just asking her boss for opportunities to hone her skills in things outside of her regular job description.

"I would tell her, 'I really would like to learn about writing articles for the newsletter. I’d really like to learn more about photography.' And she was really open with me about learning all of that on the job," she said.

"So that was what really told me, ‘This is something I can do.’ That’s when I knew this was it for me in communications.”

Under Martin's leadership, the department won awards from the Virginia Municipal League, the City and County Communications and Marketing Association, and the National Association of Government Communicators.

However, it wasn't always easy for Martin, working as an Black woman in a public sector job. That was one of the many challenges she faced as she climbed from working in the treasurer's office to becoming the city's Director of Communications and Marketing.

"I think one of the biggest things is that there weren’t many people of color in City Hall when I started. There were very few. We have, of course, more now, probably not the number we should have, but that was one of the major things."

That wasn't the only obstacle that she had to overcome. Martin also said there wasn't a real playbook for the position when she took over, as there had only been "maybe three public information officers" in the city's past.

"The other thing was a lot of on-the-job training because it was really blazing a new path... so it was really up to me to create it to what it should be and what I felt like, in talking with departments, what it needed to be.”

Martin, a lifelong Lynchburg resident and E.C. Glass graduate, credited her parents for teaching her to "always have excellence in whatever I did, and to always do my best, which probably led to me working more hours than I should have."

"It’s a little hard for me to talk about myself, but ... I wanted to make sure that I left the office of the department better than what I found it, and I think I was able to do that with the help of a lot of great staff."

Martin also reflected on all of the good times she had working in the position.

She had chances to meet many politicians who came through Lynchburg, but the one that stands out to her from over the years was meeting Barack Obama during his August 2008 presidential campaign stop, where he spoke at a town hall at E.C. Glass.

"[Obama] was campaigning in Lynchburg and because I was the public information officer, I got the inside track with Secret Service and got to see everything that goes into something like that. That was one of my favorite experiences."

But according to Martin, her favorite thing was just interacting with the people in Lynchburg, who left an impact on her life.

"The people who have left the most lasting impression are just regular folks in Lynchburg. Especially people like [Former Lynchburg Mayor] Carl Hutcherson [Jr.] and others that worked through the civil rights movement and made great sacrifices," Martin said.

"So even though I’ve met several governors and President Obama and others, those are the people that have the biggest impact because they are home. They are working to make life here better for everyone.”

Making life here better for everyone was Martin's goal from day one.

She held programs such as Citizens Academy, where Lynchburg residents could come in every Thursday and learn about the city departments.

"One thing that I have always held firm to was that people are taught about the United States government and state government, but they rarely know anything about local government, which to me is the most important branch of government because it affects everybody’s day to day life."

Martin said through the Citizens Academy program, some have graduated and gone on to hold roles on various boards or commissions in the city.

She also introduced the State of the City address, modeled after the State of the Union and State of the Commonwealth speeches given out yearly by the president and the governor of Virginia.

For all of her work over nearly 40 years, Martin was recognized at Lynchburg City Council's Jan. 11 meeting by Council and city staff as well, thanking her for a job well done.

Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan told Martin at the meeting, "I have never encountered a time where you have not been responsive, even as I've had last-minute, terrorizing calls that 'I need this now.' You have always, with enthusiasm, gotten right on it for me. And I thank you for that."

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy added, "I've known JoAnn since 1999, I think, when I first started with the city schools as the PIO. And I was just a young, wide-eyed person who had all these thoughts and ideas and JoAnn said, 'Yeah, really?'"

"You are a stellar communicator, exemplary in what you do and how you've done it for 40 years ... and you have made a lot of council members look better than we should have on council," Tweedy said.

Martin, at the end of the ceremony, was presented with a key to the city for her years of work.

"'Yeah, right. That’s never going to happen,'" she said when asked what her younger self would have said if somebody had told her she would one day receive a key to the city.

"I would not have ever believed that. And again, I am very appreciative of it, but that was not my endgame."

For Martin, the endgame was making Lynchburg a better place for the people that live here.

"We shine the brightest is when there is like a disaster or challenge and everybody forgets what socio-economic situation they are in, what race they are, all of that, and we really become one," she said.

Martin said she hopes that one day Lynchburg can do that on a daily basis, and that the city shouldn't have to experience the challenges or disasters to come together.

"A former assistant to the city manager told me one time that Lynchburg is kind of like a cruise ship. It can change direction but it changes it slowly ... but I love Lynchburg and its people. And I just want the best for the community."

