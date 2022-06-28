Four transportation improvement projects in Bedford County to be submitted for SmartScale grant

BEDFORD — Bedford County is up for another round of Virginia Department of Transportation SmartScale grant money to support road improvement and infrastructure projects, and of five potential projects previously identified by the board of supervisors and county staff, four made the cut on the county's upcoming grant application.

Transportation improvement projects up for consideration were intersection improvements at U.S. 460 and Timber Ridge Road; sidewalks on U.S. 221 from Thomas Jefferson Road to Gables Drive; sidewalks from Gables Drive to Enterprise Drive; a roundabout at the U.S. 122 and U.S. 24 intersection to improve safety; and corridor improvements at the Bedford/Campbell County line on U.S. 460.

Supervisors reached a consensus to strike the roundabout project from the list, narrowing it down to four in hopes of increasing the county’s chance of obtaining the maximum possible grant award for other top-priority projects, as SmartScale grants are highly competitive.

The proposed Bedford/Campbell County corridor improvement project would be done as a collaboration between both counties, according to Bedford County documentation. Bedford County would seek a resolution of support from Campbell County.

Campbell County is slated to discuss the proposed joint project at its July board of supervisors meeting, said Erik Smedley, Bedford County engineer.

The goal of each proposed project, Bedford County documentation states, is to “improve safety, provide pedestrian access to activity centers, preserve roadway capacity, and improve access to industrial and economic development sites.”

Because SmartScale grants are competitive, with multiple localities applying for the available money, a scoring system is used to decide which eligible projects in which locality will receive funding through the grant, explained Smedley. Localities must be selective in choosing from their eligible projects in hopes of receiving as much grant money as possible. Most commonly, he said, a locality might get two submitted projects funded with SmartScale money.

Todd Daniels of VDOT said in the past, Bedford County has done well with its SmartScale project scoring due to positive economic development in the area.

During the regular meeting following the work session, supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution approving SmartScale grant application submittal with four projects for consideration.

At the work session, while still discussing infrastructure, District 3 supervisor Charla Bansley said she would like to see bicycle lanes in the area, making Forest and other areas of Bedford County more cyclist friendly. This could be beneficial not only for residents, but for tourism, Bansley said. When going on family vacations, one of the things she said she looks for is trails.

“I’m looking, 'Where are good bike trails?' Sometimes people want to see the town by bike,” Bansley said.

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss asked VDOT representatives what the options might be for funding hypothetical bike lane infrastructure, aside from the SmartScale grant. Common alternatives shared by Daniels included a revenue sharing agreement where Bedford County would pay one share to fund a project, and federal grant money would cover the remaining share; and a federal Transportation Alternatives grant program.

Bike lanes are a possibility the county might visit in the future.

Also during Monday’s meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit application for a car wash in Moneta, near Smith Mountain Lake.

George and Michelle Aznavorian identified a need for a quality car wash in the Moneta area. No "quality" car wash facility exists on the Bedford County side of the lake, the applicants said, and they wanted to meet this need for the community.

“We’ve recognized a demand and a need for that,” George Aznavorian said.

On a land parcel located at the intersection of Moneta Road and Rucker Road, the first phase of the project is estimated to cost about $800,000 in construction, and the establishment is projected to staff three full-time workers, and three part-time workers, according to the applicants.

Vehicles will not be the only things that can get washed at the planned facility: Aznavorian said there also would be a pet spa where animals can get bathed, and a couple larger, open bays where boats can be cleaned.

“We have a lot of seniors that all have one and two pets, and a lot of times it would be an opportunity to take their dog on a coin-operated operation where they could go and have their dogs shampooed and cleaned,” Aznavorian said.

