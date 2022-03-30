Gilmore on invasion of Ukraine: Russia's first step in 'long war' to recreate empire

MADISON HEIGHTS — At a local Republican meeting this week, former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore outlined his view of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine as a long-term effort to reestablish the Soviet empire and spoke to the need for the United States to stay resolute in opposing it.

Gilmore, who spoke from his experience in serving two years as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" and “thug” in his lifelong military ambition unfolding on the world stage and praised the resiliency and determination of the Ukrainians in defending their country.

OSCE, the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization, works to address areas such as arms control, human rights, national minorities, democratization, policing strategies, counter-terrorism and economic and environmental activities.

“In my view, this war is about Putin’s desire to reassemble the Russian empire,” Gilmore said at the Amherst County Republican Committee’s meeting Monday in Madison Heights. “It was the essential first step. Ukraine is the essential first step in trying to do that. That war is far from determined.”

Gilmore said Eastern European leaders and their people are nervous because they have lived under the former Soviet empire and know first-hand its grim realities.

“I believe that what we are at the beginning of right now is the long war, perhaps a 100-year war,” Gilmore said. “It’s the beginning, not the end. It’s the Russian authoritarians who believe that they should be assembling their empire and intimidating Europe.”

If the Putin regime can get away with terrorizing and conquering Ukraine, Gilmore said it would affect the geopolitics of many European nations. Gilmore lived for a while in Vienna, Austria, after he took on the ambassador role during the presidency of Donald Trump and said he was happy to represent the U.S. in that capacity.

Gilmore said OSCE is dedicated to national security in Europe and, in his view, is more important than the United Nations in that regard. He described the United States as “the big player in the room and always will be” and told the Amherst crowd to not let anyone ever tell them America is not respected in Europe.

Gilmore, who was governor from 1998 to 2002, also addressed the United States’ response to the invasion and President Joe Biden’s leadership during the crisis. Gilmore said when he was ambassador, Trump sent a delegation to renegotiate a nuclear treaty with Russia and attempts to get nuclear missiles from Russia out of Eastern Europe and criticized how Biden handled that matter, which he added Putin took notice of.

Gilmore said he voiced his opinion that Biden should not have personally met last year with Putin during a summit and “build up the prestige” of a thug who shouldn’t be meeting with the president of the free world.

Gilmore also was critical of Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the many effects it has had.

“It was noticed everywhere in the world. It was noticed particularly in Moscow,” Gilmore said. “Make no mistake, the president invited the invasion. He might have not have known he was doing that and did what his instincts told him to do, but what he was doing was bowing his knee to Vladimir Putin and the Russians.”

He urged the Amherst crowd to not let anyone, particularly Putin, convince them that Russia's reason for invasion is about preserving its safety and security, which the former governor calls "baloney."

Gilmore said OSCE leaders' "rules of the road" — which include any country having a right to alliances they choose, and the respect of human rights and openness in Europe free of military aggression — have been revoked by Russia’s invasion.

“And that is very dangerous,” Gilmore said. “Now it’s just force and power and anything goes. But the Russians decided they wanted to rebuild the Russian empire. And that’s what this war’s about. That’s all that this war is about.”

He said the good news is the Ukrainian leadership and military have fought back valiantly and as a result of that, and the weapons and military aid the U.S. is sending, he doesn’t think Putin may succeed in taking the country over.

“The Americans have this bad habit of just assuming that Ukrainians are going to lose,” Gilmore said. “Well, Ukrainians don’t think they are going to lose.”

Gilmore recalled going to the American Foreign Policy Council, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., and he said, “Don’t we have a problem that the Russians care more about conquering Ukraine than we Americans care about protecting it?” He said the response was: “That’s true. But the Russians don’t care more about conquering Ukraine than the Ukrainians care about protecting their own country. That is proven to be true and they are making the Russians pay a terrible price right now.”

He said he believes Russia is becoming “a pariah state” for the atrocities and war crimes committed by its leadership in the invasion. On a fact-finding mission to Kyiv on behalf of a Washington, D.C.-based organization, Gilmore said he visited with more than a dozen Ukrainian cabinet members and their staff and he asked if they would fight if invaded by Russia.

“Unanimously, they all said to me ‘we will fight,’” Gilmore said. “And I’m a politician. I can read the room, I can see whether or not they’re putting up a posture. I knew they would fight. And they fought very, very well.”

He also recalled visiting a southern city in Ukraine that he said hardly exists because of the destruction.

“Is American national interest necessary for a free Europe? It is,” Gilmore said. “If we didn’t learn anything from World War II, we learned that American’s own safety is in danger if Europe is intimidated and terrorized and taken away from the Western World, not to mention the Pacific.”

Gilmore took questions from the audience of more than 50 people gathered at the Madison Heights Community Center, including on the existence of biological laboratories in the Ukraine. He said he has seen no evidence while in Europe of a threat to Russia from such labs and, even if one existed, the invasion is not justified. He reiterated the point that Russia's true intention is taking over the country for its own interests.

Gilmore also briefly addressed threats among Iran, North Korea and Islamic terrorists, pointing out he served as governor during the Sept. 11 attacks and was in New York City the night before.

“So I know about that. They can do that kind of thing but they cannot conquer the world,” Gilmore said of extreme Islamic terrorists. “On the other hand, authoritarians of this world can try and they are going to try.”

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and former Virginia Speaker of the House, praised Gilmore’s strong GOP principles and described him as “conservative to the core.” He said the thinks the United States’ intelligence agencies initially thought the invasion would last less than a week and with Ukrainians still fighting they hopefully will receive more significant aid in their cause.

Gilmore agrees with the stance U.S. soldiers should not be sent into the conflict and further escalate nuclear war tensions but reiterated the need to support Ukraine in other capacities and weapons being sent are helping makin a difference.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen but I’ll say this: there is potential here to fight,” Gilmore said. “And the goal there is to send a strong message to Russia, to China, to the Western countries, to Europe, that it isn’t a done deal. This is a long, long fight and we will stand up for what’s right and we will fight for our freedoms.”

Putin is in violation of every rule of aggressive warfare, Gilmore said.

“The Nuremberg trials that were held against the Nazis had four counts of human violations. Putin has violated all of them," he said. "I hope that at some point that he can stand trial for it because at some point we have to reaffirm the rules of civilizations as we did with the Germans."

Russian leadership counted on a quick victory and setting up a puppet government in Ukraine, which now is impossible, Gilmore said.

“So even if they overrun the Ukrainian army, I think they will lose in the long run, not matter what," he said.

On his "long war" viewpoint, Gilmore told the Amherst crowd: “This will probably not be over in your lifetime, my friend.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.