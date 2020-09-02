GLTC board OKs Sunday service, continues suspension of fare collection

"I think that … the more we delay collecting fares the less likely it will be that we will be able to financially sustain a Sunday service, because we do take a hit financial the longer we don’t collect fares," Howe said. She felt fare collection could resume given current safety measures in place in addition to following all necessary guidelines and drivers being equipped with personal protective equipment.

Based on fare revenue and ridership before COVID-19 — which has cut ridership roughly in half — Booth said by not reinstating fare collection until Nov. 1, GLTC during the course of the next two months could lose at most $100,000 in revenue.

The decisions by the board Wednesday came one week after GLTC bus drivers and members of the international Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1493 Lynchburg held a rally at the Kemper Street transfer station demanding safety measures be put in place to better protect operators from potential COVID-19 exposure.

As a result of the pandemic, GLTC implemented rear door entry with exception to those with mobility issues, limiting passenger capacity, providing cloth masks at the transfer station for passengers in need of a mask and giving drivers personal protective equipment. Vehicle sanitation is conducted daily focusing on high-contact surfaces.