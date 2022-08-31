GLTC goes fare-free for City of Lynchburg employees

All City of Lynchburg employees will be able to ride for free on Greater Lynchburg Transit Company buses, effective Thursday, the city announced Wednesday.

City Manager Wynter Benda said in the release, "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of other factors, this partnership makes good sense for both of us.

"As we approach GLTC's almost 150 years here, this is another way the City can serve our employees as an employer of choice in the region and take a important step toward the GLTC of tomorrow."

City of Lynchburg employees must show their city ID to gain fare-free passage on the bus.