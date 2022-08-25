Good to Amherst voters: 'Everything we care about is on the line' in midterms

Exactly two weeks after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, blasted the move in a speech to Republican voters in Amherst County.

Good, who seeks a second term in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, called the search of a former president’s home “unprecedented" and “very scary and very concerning.”

“Nothing like that has ever happened in the history of our country,” Good said during the Amherst County Republicans’ monthly meeting Aug. 22 at the Madison Heights Community Center, which drew a crowd of more than 100.

Good spoke of phoning Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania, the day after the raid and the call going straight to voicemail because the FBI was with him. Good criticized the FBI’s handling of that encounter as well and said he feels the agency should be dismantled and started over.

“They want the intimidation, the threat, the harassment,” Good said, adding his speculation of Democrats’ end goal: “…They’ve decided they’re going to go for broke and try to take down this president, to try to keep him from ever running again, to try to so tarnish him, because they know if he runs again their goose is cooked.”

Good criticized President Joe Biden and what he described as Democrats continuing to “weaponize the federal government” against its citizens, from treatment of the prisoners of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, to parents who protest education policies at local school board meetings, to arming Internal Revenue Service workers in collecting more money.

“This administration believes the greatest threat to America is Americans,” Good said.

The freshman congressman from Campbell County is facing a challenge from Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville resident seeking to become the first Democrat to serve the 5th District in the past 12 years. Redistricting has caused Amherst County to fold after this year's elections into the 5th District, which includes Nelson County and much of the Lynchburg area. Amherst voters will vote in that district for the first general election after being part of the 6th District.

On abortion, Good said Republicans at the state level must match the courage of the Supreme Court, which in late June overturned Roe v. Wade, and praised Trump for his appointments to the court that made it possible.

“The Supreme Court stood up,” Good said. "Many of us have been in that fight for a long time.”

Good is co-sponsoring the Life at Conception Act, which he said recognizes the science of life beginning at conception, and pushing for protection of life before birth under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. He said he believes that legislation can be passed in the House and a new president can sign it into law if Republicans win key elections.

He said being anti-abortion is the right thing to do even when not politically advantageous. He described Democrats as “the party of death” in pushing for abortion on demand any time any place with tax dollars.

"The main thing here is we need to be the party of life,” Good said. “They surrendered all the center ground. So it’s right here for us. So we might as well be bold and righteous in being the party of life, the party of life at conception.”

In a phone interview, Throneburg said he thinks Good’s views on abortion are “extreme” and “anti-productive” and the proposed legislation is the kind that includes restrictions for abortion even in cases of rape and where the life of the mother is in danger.

“And I think that is extreme and cruel,” Throneburg said.

Addressing the claim Democrats are "the party of death," Throneburg pointed to Good’s recent votes against legislation to cap the price of insulin at $35 for many patients, provide more funding to combat the infant formula shortage and expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas.

“It seems like an ironic statement from someone who seems to be voting against people actually living,” Throneburg said. “He’s voting against things that would help people live.”

In statements after a few of those votes, Good criticized Democrats for throwing money at problems without working out solutions and spoke of a need to provide care for veterans while maintaining “fiscal sanity of behalf of the hardworking taxpayer” as inflation soars.

Throneburg criticized Good’s reaction to the FBI doing its duty in the Mar-a-Lago search for classified documents and Good's vote last year against awarding the Congressional Medal to all police officers who responded to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“He’s just anti-law enforcement; I don’t know how else to read it,” Throneburg said, adding of those charged criminally in the Jan. 6 attack: “They’re not political prisoners. They attacked and assaulted the Capitol of the United States of America.”

At the Amherst GOP meeting, Good spoke on preserving the Second Amendment, halting illegal immigration, a need for pro-family government policies, supporting a balanced budget and maintaining a strong military and fair, secure elections.

"You can’t pass laws that restrict our Second Amendment rights without changing the Constitution. Of course, I’ll fight with everything I have to keep us from changing the constitutional right to bear arms," Good said. "The Second Amendment is about ensuring we remain free...A government that operates within the boundaries of the Constitution should not fear its citizens being armed."

He said he is against the “wokification and wussification” of the military, referring to converting vehicles to electric and airplanes to sustainable fuel that is more expensive.

He said Biden surrendering energy independence measures Trump established is a travesty and called climate change “a hoax.”

“It is a lie,” Good said. “Fossil fuels are a wonderful thing. God put them in the ground for us to harvest and use them. It’s brought more prosperity around the globe than any other thing. We’re the cleanest large energy producer in the world. We’re cleaner than we’ve ever been.”

Throneburg said anyone who thinks climate change is a hoax and fossil fuels are wonderful is either intentionally or ignorantly “blind to reality.”

“And that is destroying the future for our kids,” Throneburg said.

Good also spoke against Democrats’ policies on public education that he said “indoctrinate our kids,” push back against parental involvement and allow minor children to be presented with sexually explicit material in books. He said Democrats have declared war on the family, marriage between men and women and morality.

He weighed in on gender identity, saying children confused about their gender need help and not surgery to correct it, describing the latter approach as "the depravity" of the Democratic Party.

“Let’s don’t accommodate, let’s don’t appease that, let’s help them work through that, because almost every child will find their way through that if they get the get the right kind of support," Good said.

Good addressed his reputation for not reaching across the aisle to work with Democrats.

“They will never be satisfied. Political appeasement of these folks will never work,” Good said, adding: “It’s not a party to work with anymore. It’s an evil that must be defeated. It’s an evil that hates the country, that hates the Founders, that hates the Constitution. It is trying to transform and destroy America and nothing they’re doing makes sense unless they hate the country.”

On that claim, Throneburg said Democrats are working to solve problems Americans face daily, pointing to legislative efforts to reduce inflation and preserve infrastructure as examples. He said Good’s extreme views are destroying the country and the congressman is more committed to fighting “culture wars” than meeting the needs of the district.

“We have very real issues to address, including high gas prices, high inflation, food deserts,” Throneburg said.

He also described Good as an obvious enemy of public education whose ideas and policies would result in the loss of a large number of teachers and bring much harm to schools. He said has spoken to many voters in rural communities of the district who want a change.

“They are sick and tired of extreme and divisive leadership and want someone to get things done,” Throneburg said. “I think I’m someone who will work on behalf of every single person in the district.”

Good urged Amherst voters to turn out to vote and show up in such numbers so high that “it’s not close enough to cheat,” restating his belief Trump wouldn’t have lost the 2020 election if all legal votes had been counted. He said Republicans should learn from 2020 in focusing on the crucial midterms that will allow the GOP to undo and repeal back what Democrats have done in the past few years.

“It’s not hyperbole to say that everything we care about is on the line,” Good said. “We have to overwhelm them Nov. 8 at the polls… Some of us are willing to risk everything politically and try to save the republic. Because if you can tell, we’re going in the wrong direction fast and we’ve got to have transformative change. We can’t just go along to get along and keep doing the same old thing and think we are going to get different results.”

He said Republicans showed up in strong numbers last November to elect a Republican governor for the first time in more than a decade when Democrats tried to make that election about abortion with the Supreme Court decision looming.

“And we won in purple Virginia, and we can win this fall too," he said.