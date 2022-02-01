 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good tops Dem challengers in fundraising for 5th District race

U.S. Rep. Bob Good

Good

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, seeking a second term, has raised $518,278 to run in the newly redrawn 5th District, which includes most of the Lynchburg region.

Dan Moy, a retired military officer and adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, is challenging Good for the Republican nomination, but hasn't filed a campaign report because he recently announced his candidacy.

Lewis Combs, a Charlottesville attorney, had led Democratic contenders in fundraising to challenge Good, but he dropped out of the race last weekend.

"We are confident that our campaign could raise the funds and field the organization needed to run a campaign," Combs said in a statement on Saturday. "However, I could not truthfully assure our potential donors that there is a pathway to victory in the general election."

Josh Throneburg, a minister and small-business owner in Charlottesville, now holds the fundraising lead among Democrats, with more than $270,000 raised. Thomas Warren McLellan, a farmer in Albemarle County, has raised $11,000. Shadid Ayyas, previously a Democratic candidate in the 5th, now is running in the 10th District, where he has raised $119, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The fundraising numbers in the 5th District don't include Andy Parker, the father of a television journalist shot to death with her cameraman during a live interview in 2015. Parker declared his candidacy last week. He lives just outside of the district in Henry County.

Locally, the newly redrawn 5th includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson. It also includes a portion of eastern Bedford County. The new district will take effect with the results of this year's congressional midterm elections.

Redrawn Virginia Congressional District 5

The newly redrawn 5th congressional district for Virginia as approved by the state Supreme Court.

