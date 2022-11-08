GOP sweep: 3 Republicans claim victories in Lynchburg City Council elections

Three Republican candidates claimed victories Tuesday night in the at-large Lynchburg City Council elections, ousting two incumbents and paving the way for a Republican majority on the governing body.

Voters went to the polls to elect candidates to the three at-large seats out of council's seven total seats. Incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright were on the ballot alongside Martin Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor, Patrick Earl and Walter Virgil Jr.

Misjuns, Reed and Taylor were endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee.

As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, vote totals were as follows:

Reed: 11,726, or 19%

Taylor: 11,186, or 18%

Misjuns: 10,215, or 17%

Tweedy: 9,937, or 16%

Wright: 8,048, or 13%

Earl: 6,834, or 11%

Virgil: 3,537, or 6%

Write-in: 171

According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, 20 of 21 Lynchburg precincts had reported results as of late Tuesday. Votes still outstanding included later mail-in ballots and provisional ballots.

In her statement, Reed said, "I am incredibly humbled and honored that the citizens of Lynchburg have placed their trust in me to represent them on Lynchburg City Council. It's been a long road leading up to this moment, and I cannot be more proud of the campaign we have run.

"Our campaign message was focused on addressing the real issues that face our city today: rising crime, quality of education, and affordability for all city residents. It was this simple message that resonated with citizens across Lynchburg.

"Come January," Reed said, "I'm ready to go to work for every citizen in our beloved city. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at City Hall to tackle the challenges that we are facing so we can deliver a brighter future for all of Lynchburg."

Larry Taylor, who came in second place as of the latest results, said in a phone interview Tuesday evening that it's a "blessing" to be elected to serve.

Taylor said there already are challenges to tackle, specifically saying he wants to bring the government "back to the people."

"We need to bring the trust back to the people," Taylor said.

Misjuns said in a statement Tuesday the citizens of Lynchburg have spoken, adding "it is clear that taxes are too high, they want safety in our city, and they want a great education for their children that honors parents' rights. Lynchburg was loud and clear, and they are ready for a new era of Republican leadership in the Hill City."

Misjuns thanked Republican 5th District U.S. Rep. Bob Good in his statement, saying that "riding down ballot from Congressman Good was impactful for Republican success in Lynchburg." New this year, the council election was held in November, alongside federal elections, rather than in May, following a state law passed last year that moved all local elections to November.

With these election results, current Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi claimed a Republican majority on council Tuesday evening, with five Republican councilors set to be in charge, including Faraldi and Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson.

In a statement, Faraldi said, "Tonight, we see how this vision of lower taxes, a stronger local economy, historic investments in public safety, and creating an elected school board, won the day. Such a platform places the resident of Lynchburg in the foreground, and never again should they be moved from that place."

Faraldi said later in the statement, "I am eagerly awaiting the day when my new colleagues join me on the dais in City Hall. Together, on day one, we can get to work on behalf of this wonderful city of Lynchburg."

Speaking to the potential majority caucus on council, Misjuns said in his statement, "I'm honored to be a part of a great team with Jeff [Helgeson], Chris [Faraldi], Larry [Taylor] and Stephanie [Reed] that will advance the interests of our citizens."

In a statement on his Facebook page, Wright, the city's current vice mayor, said "Lynchburg chose a new direction today, and I join the rest of the community in wishing the newest members of city council well. Our city has real opportunities and serious challenges that demand leaders of creativity, fortitude, and integrity.

"Lynchburg deserves no less, and I look forward to this new council’s leadership and action on the issues that are of real importance to our city."

Wright said the chance to serve his hometown on council has been "more than a job — it’s been an honor, a privilege, a joy. We live in a wonderful city filled with kind, smart, talented people, and after 4.5 years, I couldn’t be more grateful to our community for the opportunity I’ve had to serve this community that all of us love."

Tweedy, a two-term councilor and former mayor, told The News & Advance in a phone interview that she was "proud of the race I ran. I'm excited that I stood my ground for people in our community, and I'll continue to be a voice for our citizens."

She went on to say, "If the final results are that the Republicans won, and they are now in control of the city government, then that means they own everything they said was wrong with it.

"So that means that they won, we're expecting no more gun violence in our city. That means day one, we're expecting an educational system with spectacular scores. That means day one, every neighborhood should be safe because they said on day one they were ready to do the job."

Tweedy thanked her support staff, along with her running mates Earl and Wright, but acknowledged the city "chose something different."

"We are hoping and praying that they will hear all of the residents and that their day one plan will make the day one difference. We're expecting that the reduction in violence continues, that the investment in salaries continue, we are expecting investment in education and quality services and we will hold them accountable to that," Tweedy said.

Earl and Virgil could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday evening.