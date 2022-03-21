Governor, first lady present Altavista organization with Spirit of Virginia award

The Governor and First Lady of Virginia made a stop Monday morning in Altavista, visiting the National Center for Healthy Veterans to present the first-ever Spirit of Virginia award.

The inaugural award, given to the center by Suzanne Youngkin, the first lady of Virginia, recognizes "unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and saluting Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy."

The first lady said during the presentation the award is the first of six per year that the administration will give out each year Glenn Youngkin is in office.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans, at 980 Wards Road in Altavista, is an organization that brings in veterans transitioning from life in the armed forces and gives them a place to work and stay as they return to civilian life.

"We just can't imagine a better inaugural winner," the First Lady said during her speech, "than the National Center for Healthy Veterans at Valor Farm.

"You're service oriented, you're innovative, you're pioneering, you're transformative, all the words that we have put in place to help us call and vet and choose the best and the brightest in the Commonwealth."

The governor also spoke during the ceremony, saying "it's been a remarkable tour this morning as we've had the chance to not just see things, but feel things.

"To see that as this is a one-of-a-kind facility, a living facility, to provide a home, not a house, but a home to veterans in need."

Youngkin said during his speech that his administration is "reimagining how we serve veterans and provide veterans with, first, the thank-you that you all deserve."

During the campaign season, Youngkin said it was a goal of his to stop the taxation of veterans benefits, which he reiterated support for on Monday.

His proposal is to exclude up to $40,000 of veterans benefits from being taxed, which he says is a sign that "we want you to make your homes in Virginia."

The National Center for Healthy Veterans was chosen as the first award winner, according to Youngkin, because they "really felt that the mission here was really special.

"The First Lady had visited here once before and this exactly what the Spirit of Virginia is all about and what the Spirit of Virginia award is all about. So this was just a very special way to start celebrating organizations like this."

The center, launched in 2019, is run by Maj. Gen. Bob Dees and Gen. Jeff Horne, the president and vice president of the board for the group. It's located at a property called Valor Farm; and according to Dees, the center currently has four homes built on the property that veterans are living in, and an additional four homes are expected to be finished within a month.

A community center for the veterans, where they will be able to eat, take classes and fellowship with other veterans, Dees said, will be done in "about a month." The entire operation is expected to be up by July.

"It's incredibly humbling," Dees said about receiving the award.

"We seek to return healthy veterans to America, and the governor and the first lady have recognized the nobility of that cause ... and we think it's a great encouragement to us.

"We've got a long way to go; we're continuing to marshal support. Many hands make light work and we need many more hands to help us make that vision a reality for Virginia's veterans and then far beyond across the nation."

Youngkin's visit to Altavista was his second stop Monday in Central Virginia. He appeared in Lynchburg earlier in the morning to sign into law Senate Bill 777, sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office.

The legislation outlaws the "Carolina squat," a truck modification in which the front end is significantly higher than the rear end. According to the governor's office, a man in Virginia was killed Feb. 16 in a collision involving a truck modified in such a way.

The governor will return to the Hill City at 10:30 a.m. Friday to speak during Liberty University's convocation.

