'Grateful to be back': Amherst town manager back on the job after injuries from bike wreck

During a motorcycle ride through the George Washington National Forest on the July 4 holiday weekend, Sara Carter recalled coming up on a final hill when a terrible glare affected her vision.
She accelerated, ran over a ravine and struck a tree, incurring severe injuries with two others in her group in close proximity. Carter, who since January 2018 has served as Amherst Town Manager, later learned while hospitalized she suffered from four strokes, which led to the accident.
“At the time I thought I was terribly concussed and had broken ribs,” Carter, 49, said in an interview after resuming her town manager duties Sept. 28. “While I became conscious in the hospital I was legally blind. It was a different world…”
A neurologist told her she was likely semi-conscious when the incident occurred, she said. After calling 911, a man in his Jeep on the trail transported Carter to an ambulance, which carried her to a spot where she was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center on July 3.
“I have only vague recollections of being in the Jeep,” Carter said. “My first helicopter ride and I have no memory of it.”
She suffered a crushed liver, five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, she said. Carter stayed just more than two weeks at the hospital initially and later returned for a five-day stint while recovering. Her liver is improving and doctors are monitoring it as she prepares for another visit in upcoming months.
An armored jacket she wore during the bike ride likely saved her life.
“I’m very glad to be alive,” Carter said.
While her vision also has improved, she isn’t yet cleared to drive and walks to work at the Amherst Town Hall, less than two miles from her home, each day.
“I appreciate the fact I can walk to work,” Carter said. “You appreciate every little thing.”
She also recalls the gratitude of being able to wash her hair for the first time since the accident and other routine tasks, such as paying bills.
“This kind of experience makes you not take things for granted ever again,” she said.
A key takeaway from the ordeal is she is glad she had a will, a power of attorney and a medical directive set up, which she discussed with her family previously.
“Everyone knew what they were supposed to do … and a lot of that was the conversation happened ahead of time,” she said.
The experience was tough on her four children, and the outpouring of support she and the family received was much appreciated, Carter added.
“In a lot of ways, I think the people who love me and care about me went through more than what I did.”
In her absence, Amherst Town Council appointed Kimball Payne, a retired former city manager in Lynchburg, as interim town manager. Carter said Payne, who is a tremendous asset to the town, is staying for a period to help her transition back.
“I’m really fortunate to have a council that is so supportive,” Carter said, adding of Payne’s assistance: “That is really a big gift.”
Payne now is serving in a deputy capacity and while she was out wouldn’t work in her office, stating it was hers and she would soon be returning, according to Carter. “He said, ‘I’m so excited, I’ve never been a deputy before,’” Carter said with a laugh.
Councilwoman Rachel Carton said she is overjoyed Carter is back on the job and is extremely grateful to Payne for serving the town. Carton complimented Payne’s extensive knowledge in local government and said he never missed a step in keeping the town’s daily operations going.
Carton, the vice mayor who joined council in 2017, led a prayer for Carter’s recovery during council’s July meeting a week after the wreck. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said that night “no one can fill Sara Carter’s shoes” in crediting her leadership.
“Anyone who knows her, knows what an amazing person she truly is, both professionally and personally,” Carton said in an email. “She is a woman of strong faith, true to her word, full of integrity, driven by excellence, and the best part, the nicest person you will ever meet. I believe Ms. Carter is the best thing to happen to the Town since I have had the opportunity and the privilege to serve on council.”
Carter, the first woman to hold the town manager post since Amherst was established as a town in 1910, is staying positive as she continues her recovery.
“If it turns out I can’t drive again, I have everything I need here in town,” she said.
She said she didn’t have to cook for weeks because so many brought her food. Carter appreciates the support and prayers of Amherst residents and colleagues throughout the area and state.
Returning to work has been fantastic, she added.
“I’m so grateful to be back.”
