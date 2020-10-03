'Grateful to be back': Amherst town manager back on the job after injuries from bike wreck

In her absence, Amherst Town Council appointed Kimball Payne, a retired former city manager in Lynchburg, as interim town manager. Carter said Payne, who is a tremendous asset to the town, is staying for a period to help her transition back.

“I’m really fortunate to have a council that is so supportive,” Carter said, adding of Payne’s assistance: “That is really a big gift.”

Payne now is serving in a deputy capacity and while she was out wouldn’t work in her office, stating it was hers and she would soon be returning, according to Carter. “He said, ‘I’m so excited, I’ve never been a deputy before,’” Carter said with a laugh.

Councilwoman Rachel Carton said she is overjoyed Carter is back on the job and is extremely grateful to Payne for serving the town. Carton complimented Payne’s extensive knowledge in local government and said he never missed a step in keeping the town’s daily operations going.

Carton, the vice mayor who joined council in 2017, led a prayer for Carter’s recovery during council’s July meeting a week after the wreck. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said that night “no one can fill Sara Carter’s shoes” in crediting her leadership.