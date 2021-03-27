Gubernatorial candidate Youngkin talks issues at Amherst County meet-and-greet

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Virginia native Glenn Youngkin made a pit stop Saturday morning in Amherst County, where he took aim at Democrats and left-leaning policies and said he wants to use his experience as a business executive to "reinvigorate, rebuild, reestablish" the state.

"We do not recognize this great commonwealth today. She is in the ditch ... Democrats drove her into the ditch and they have been piling dirt on her every chance they get," Youngkin said.

Servers delivered plates of eggs, waffles and bacon to the packed house at The Briar Patch as dozens of residents and officials from both Amherst and Nelson counties gathered to hear from Youngkin as he spoke on issues ranging from economic growth, reopening Virginia schools, attracting families, vaccines, broadband and election security.

"We're going to stand up for our constitutional rights like you have never seen, because they have been trampled like you've never seen," Youngkin said.

Youngkin, a political newcomer and former co-CEO of private equity company The Carlyle Group, is one of several seven candidates competing for the Republican Party nomination in May.

Five Democrats also seek their party's nomination for governor ahead of the November general election.