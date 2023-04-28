A special use permit seeking to establish a "halfway house" in Goode is set to go before the Bedford County Planning Commission on Tuesday for a public hearing.

The applicant, Sobrius Curae, LLC, of Galax is requesting the permit for a parcel on the 4000 block of Lowry Road. The proposed use is a facility licensed through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Department of Licensing for an American Society of Addiction of Medicine for a chemical dependency program, consisting of 30-day inpatient treatment for 16 residents.

The uses surrounding the property include single-family residential, agriculture and undeveloped parcels, and Otter River Elementary School is less than a mile away, according to county documents. The proposed halfway house use is permitted in the Agricultural Village Center zoning district through a special use permit.

The applicant, in documents before the commission, states "we hope to utilize this property as a low-key, low visibility, impactful site that provides peace, serenity and calmness our residents need during treatment in order to focus on their recovery. Our homes are staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with personnel from extensive training backgrounds in the field that we serve."

Jason Stevens, authorized agent for the application, wrote Sobrius focuses on "trauma, mental health, and substance abuse" and reemphasizes life skills and trades to help residents become productive members of society." He wrote Sobrius anticipates remodeling several buildings and adding media, exercise and relaxation rooms and 13 staff will operate three shifts per day.

A letter from Bedford County School Board Chair Susan Falls Kirby, on behalf of the board, sent to members of the commission and Bedford County Board of Supervisors, is included in the commission's meeting agenda packet for Tuesday. The letter expresses "our unanimous opposition" to the proposed drug rehabilitation facility's location.

While the school board understands the need for such a facility in Bedford County, the proposed location within a mile of Otter River Elementary is "not the place," the letter states. Many residents have presented concerns to school board members in the past few months, according to the letter.

"We believe the children of our community are our most valuable commodity and their protection is paramount, and we would hope that you would believe the same," Kirby wrote in the letter. "While we are certain safety precautions will be taken to keep this facility safe to both residents of the facility and the community, it is our belief that this is putting our school at a great potential risk."

The commission's meeting and hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the third floor meeting room of the Bedford County administration building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.