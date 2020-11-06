 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartwick leads Schley in Bedford Town Council election as ballot counting continues
top story

Hartwick leads Schley in Bedford Town Council election as ballot counting continues

{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Bedford logo

Absentee ballot counting continues in Bedford. Bedford registrar Barbara Gunter said she anticipates counting to conclude Saturday afternoon, with a "substantial" number of late ballots coming in Friday. Final results of the Bedford Town Council race should be known within the next few days, Gunter said.

According to Virginia Department of Elections data Friday afternoon Bruce Hartwick had 1,263 votes, or 17.12%, a lead of 206 votes over incumbent Bryan Schley, who had 1,057 votes, or 14.33%. Current vice mayor Tim Black led in the polls with 1,743 votes, or 23.63%.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, incumbent C. G. Stanley received 1,687 votes, or 22.87%; incumbent Stacey Hailey followed with 1,559 votes, or 21.14%.

Incumbent Bruce Johannessen was elected for an unexpired council term for two remaining years, with 98.48%, or 2,402 votes. 

Judy Reynolds will continue in her position as clerk of court after an uncontested run, with 98.92%, or 41,831 votes. 

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert