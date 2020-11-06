Hartwick leads Schley in Bedford Town Council election as ballot counting continues

Absentee ballot counting continues in Bedford. Bedford registrar Barbara Gunter said she anticipates counting to conclude Saturday afternoon, with a "substantial" number of late ballots coming in Friday. Final results of the Bedford Town Council race should be known within the next few days, Gunter said.

According to Virginia Department of Elections data Friday afternoon Bruce Hartwick had 1,263 votes, or 17.12%, a lead of 206 votes over incumbent Bryan Schley, who had 1,057 votes, or 14.33%. Current vice mayor Tim Black led in the polls with 1,743 votes, or 23.63%.

As of Friday, incumbent C. G. Stanley received 1,687 votes, or 22.87%; incumbent Stacey Hailey followed with 1,559 votes, or 21.14%.

Incumbent Bruce Johannessen was elected for an unexpired council term for two remaining years, with 98.48%, or 2,402 votes.

Judy Reynolds will continue in her position as clerk of court after an uncontested run, with 98.92%, or 41,831 votes.

