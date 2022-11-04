High tax bills prompt action in Bedford County

BEDFORD — Bedford County residents can expect a 33% rebate on certain personal property taxes for which they were recently billed, and the tax payment due date has been extended to Jan. 31.

The changes follow action taken by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in a special called meeting Thursday night. Those who already have paid their personal property taxes in full, at the inflated amount, will receive a rebate check of 33% as soon as possible, while those who have not yet paid their personal property taxes will soon have a credit issued to their accounts that will adjust their bills.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers, and motorhomes are eligible for this rebate and adjustment.

According to county data presented, the personal property tax assessed on vehicles such as cars, trucks, trailers, motorcycles, and motorhomes saw the most significant increase, with property in this category assessed 35% higher than last year.

“It’s an unprecedented situation,” said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss.

More than 75 Bedford County residents packed the county administration building Thursday as supervisors convened to address the high tax bills.

County administrators and supervisors knew during budget work sessions earlier this year that the personal property tax bills, especially on personal vehicles, would be significantly increased due to the current vehicle market.

Used vehicles appreciated instead of depreciating as normal, partly due to shortages in the vehicle market. The board and staff, last spring, anticipated having to return to the personal property tax rate later on once personal property and vehicles were assessed, and tax bills got sent out. Until then, they decided not to change the personal property tax rate from last year.

Some county residents reported getting tax bills valuing their used vehicles at a higher price than their vehicles cost when they purchased them years and thousands — if not tens of thousands — of miles ago.

“I understand everybody’s got to pay taxes, but this was a pretty big shock to folks,” said Melissa Keister.

Keister added according to JD Power — the entity Virginia uses to value vehicles and tax rates — her vehicle should not have been billed so high. Other attendees recounted similar observations after plugging in their own vehicles to JD Power's website.

“There needs to be a significant delay on tax due dates,” said Ronnie Lowry, a Bedford County resident. Many would be scrambling to find a way to pay these increased bills, he said.

Ron Steele, another speaker, said he was on a fixed income and as such was not getting any adjustments to account for inflation. He said he suspected many others were in a similar situation, and residents like him needed help.

Impending real estate taxes also were of concern to residents, anticipating increases in real estate assessments. However, the board said the difference in dealing with real estate taxes versus personal property taxes is that real estate assessment numbers will be received before billing, so the county will have the chance to adjust rates before sending out bills.

Options presented by county staff for tackling the situation included issuing rebates on certain categories that meet certain eligibility requirements, which would total about a 33.15% rebate on eligible bills; issuing a partial, lesser rebate or else uphold the current tax bills and use the overages for future capital expenses within the county; or essentially start over and pause or cancel the current billing cycle, revisit the assessment rate, tax rate, and deadline, then reissue adjusted personal property tax bills early in 2023.

There was no question among board members as to whether a rebate was in order. Many of them were shocked at their own tax bills.

“We hate this tax just as much as you do,” said District 4 supervisor and board chair John Sharp, calling the drastic tax increase “ridiculous."

The timeline for issuing rebates and adjusting unpaid bills is nebulous, and staff must test out how to accomplish this with the county's related software system, but the county is working on it as quickly as possible. Staff met Friday morning to discuss the details.