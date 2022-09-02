In Lynchburg City Council race, Reed names safety as top priority

For Lynchburg City Council candidate Stephanie Reed, the top issue in this November's election is public safety.

"As a mother and a community member, if our city isn't safe, if we don't feel safe to go enjoy all the cool things Lynchburg has to offer ... I don't know," said Reed, a real estate investment business owner and community leader through church programs, who has filed to run as a Republican for one of three at-large seats up for grabs on council.

"If we can't take care of that issue first, everything else falls secondary to that in my opinion," she said..

Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, all three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms.

Reed joins Patrick Earl, Martin Misjuns, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr., as well as incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright on the ballot.

Since launching her campaign, Reed said, she has received endorsements from Attorney General Jason Miyares, state Sen. Steve Newman, Lynchburg Sheriff Donald Sloan, Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison and Del. Wendell Walker.

A Virginia native, Reed has lived in four countries as an Air Force spouse and chose Lynchburg as the spot for her and her family — her husband, Dale, and four boys — to settle down after a couple of visits to the city.

"We had been dreaming about where we would plant our roots and call home," Reed said, "and we just fell in love here with the area."

After spending time on the campaign trail, Reed said she believes the campaign will focus on four main issues: Crime, schools, local economy and homelessness.

But the chief issue for Reed's campaign, she said, is public safety. She mentioned shootings, saying "it's something we can't ignore in the city."

"We've had these shootings in different parts of the city," Reed said, "it's not just concentrated on an area in the middle of the night. We're seeing things happen in the middle of the afternoon, so safety is a huge concern."

In order to address crime, Reed said she wants to work on fully staffing the police department, as well as focus on retaining quality officers already in the department.

Additionally, she wants to work with state legislators to address issues with emergency custody orders (ECOs) and temporary detention orders (TDOs), which require law enforcement officers in Virginia to stay with people who are in need of mental health treatment for extended periods of time.

By addressing that, Reed feels it will be easier to keep more officers on patrol at any given time.

Reed also has prioritized schools in her campaign, saying she supports public schools but wants to look at ways to provide quality education for all, even those who may not be looking to go to college.

"I would love to see our high schools and middle schools, really at the middle school level, start to entertain the trades again," Reed said. "I had to take shop; I had to take home [economics]; I had to take tech ... and we stopped doing that."

Reed later said, "We're having a huge problem in our trades right now, so we're not encouraging these students to go into those fields. And we have some great programs in this area."

Additionally, Reed said she thinks Lynchburg City Schools should continue to focus on mental health concerns in the schools, as well as inequities in who has access to technology, which she believes plays a big part in the learning losses coming off COVID-19.

On the budget, Reed believes the City of Lynchburg could have done more to give back to the taxpayers following an unprecedented surplus in fiscal year 2021, when the city did not vote to equalize the real estate tax rate despite property values increasing.

"We did something that actually hurt our community unnecessarily, and then rather, in my opinion, than doing something that would have been the more fair thing in returning money, they've taken all that money and spent it. And asked for more money this year," Reed said.

"My thoughts and concerns are: Are we really listening to our community and their needs? And are we really prioritizing our spending the right way?"

Reed said ever since she was a little girl she's "had a heart for people," adding, "I've always been compassionate to the needs of others with a heart against injustice."

Even today, with her children grown and off to college, Reed said she and her husband open up their home to college students in the area, just to give them a home-cooked meal or a place away from their dorm.

If elected, Reed said she will approach city council "like a mom does, and say, 'Everybody get along and let's really try to come together,' like I'd tell my kids if they were fighting," calling herself a "reasonable person."

"I think if we can set the example of working well together and people see that, they respond to that," Reed said.

"If people say '[City Council] can come together and put their differences aside to make good decisions,' then maybe the community will follow suit and say 'Let's all try to be more unified,' because that's how Lynchburg wins.

"Lynchburg wins when we work together."