Disagreements over decorum and the evening's agenda during Tuesday's regular Lynchburg City Council meeting turned into an argument between two councilors, resulting in the city's mayor and vice mayor raising the possibility of disciplinary action.

Mayor Stephanie Reed says that as council entered a closed session — off-limits to the public and the press — near the end of the meeting, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson told her, "You're the stupidest person I've ever seen."

Reed replied, "I'm sorry?" — a response that can be heard on an online video of the council meeting, just before the audio cuts off.

After the cameras were turned off, but before the news media left the council chambers, Reed asked Helgeson, "How dare you?" to which Helgeson responded, "How dare you, young lady?"

As the tension escalated, a Lynchburg police officer in the room interjected while Helgeson and Reed argued on the dais.

In an interview Wednesday morning, Reed said, "I was shocked when I heard Councilman Helgeson say that I was the stupidest person he'd ever seen."

"I am a 48-year-old woman. And I will not be talked to that way. He can be frustrated about how the meeting went. He can be frustrated that it didn't go the way he wanted to. But that doesn't ever justify him speaking to me that way, or degrading me in that manner," Reed said.

In an interview Wednesday morning, Helgeson denied calling Reed "the stupidest person I've ever seen" and instead said he called the meeting "the stupidest thing on earth."

"Obviously exasperated and so, you know, wasn't referring to her at all," Helgeson said. "Wasn't talking to her. I was getting my books and frustrated and saying, 'This is the stupidest thing on earth,' under my breath. And if she thinks I was talking to her, I apologize."

Helgeson said in an interview Tuesday after the meeting he was frustrated about council changing — or in some cases, not changing — the evening's agenda, and also because he felt Reed interrupted him during portions of the evening's meeting.

During the 4 p.m. work session, Reed read a statement regarding Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, who was unable to attend the work session and the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting due to a family emergency.

In the statement, Reed said Dolan requested most votes be tabled until the body's Feb. 28 meeting, allowing her the opportunity to weigh in on several items council had positioned for Tuesday.

Council was expected to vote on whether it would maintain a 1993 agreement with the Lynchburg City School Board regarding unspent money; whether to appropriate $1.1 million in unexpended funds to the schools' capital project fund; and were prepared to hold several closed meeting sessions.

At the end of its regular meeting, after a debate over whether to make changes to the agenda, council voted to move one closed session item — an evaluation of the city attorney — to a later meeting because it was not time-sensitive, while keeping the other two time-sensitive closed session meetings on Tuesday.

Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns opposed going into closed session for only the two most time-sensitive items, instead wishing to address all three.

After the vote, Reed asked, "May I have a motion to go into closed," before Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said, "We're in closed."

Helgeson immediately said, "That's what we just did," and the exchange between him and Reed followed.

Ultimately, council voted not to certify the closed meeting because topics that were discussed went outside the specific purview of the session. Closed sessions are only used for certain specific matters that council is legally allowed to discuss outside the public eye.

"I've been patient for 20 years," Helgeson, who first joined council in 2004, said Tuesday after the meeting. "I've never had my patience attacked and threatened as much as today."

He attributed the events of the evening to "inner squabbles" among council.

Faraldi took up for Reed after the meeting, adding, "If we need to find disciplinary action to whatever degree, that's now on the table as well."

"... I take the actions of this council incredibly seriously and I personally will not stand for any action that is unbecoming of a member of city council in Lynchburg. And we may disagree on policies, we may disagree on proposals, but tonight proved a point. And I want the public to know this is exactly why I voted to make Stephanie Reed the mayor of this city," Faraldi said.

"This is exactly why I voted to make myself vice mayor. This is exactly why in 18 years Jeff Helgeson has never been vice mayor, never been mayor. This is exactly why we saved the city from that nightmare."

On Wednesday, Helgeson pushed back against criticism of his decorum and conduct on the dais, and said Faraldi shouted "taunts" at him as Helgeson answered reporters' questions outside of City Hall on Tuesday night.

"He should know better," Helgeson said. "He should, you know, he's done this a lot. And he continues to kind of prod and poke and taunt even when we're sitting there talking. That is the decorum that is totally unbecoming."

Before these events transpired, during the roll call portion of the 4 p.m. work session, Reed reiterated some of council's rules of procedure and decorum rules following the first two meetings of the year.

Additionally, the mayor took a stand for her husband, Dale Reed, a permanently disabled veteran who she said has been criticized recently for being "out of touch" on the city's real estate tax because of an exception giving tax relief to permanently disabled veterans in Lynchburg.

Misjuns and Helgeson took exception to Reed's monologue, with Misjuns accusing her after the meeting of breaking the rules of procedure for bringing up her own personal issues involving her husband.

Misjuns added in an interview Wednesday that any disciplinary action potentially taken against him or Helgeson for their conduct "demonstrates [Faraldi's] desire to have authoritarian rule over city council instead of representing the citizens," while further accusing Faraldi and Reed of "manipulating" the rules of procedure.

Even after the events of Tuesday night, Faraldi said he "absolutely" feels comfortable working alongside Misjuns and Helgeson in the coming months.

"I have every full faith that they will recognize when they're wrong. And admit that and apologize and then get on with the business of the city," Faraldi said.

Council's next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.