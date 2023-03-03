Bedford Town Council has unanimously given approval for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority to issue revenue bonds to support renovations on the John Early affordable senior living apartments in town.

The John Early Apartments are an affordable senior living complex consisting of 78 units on about 12 acres at 718 Blue Ridge Avenue in the Town of Bedford.

Bedford United Methodist Housing, a partner of the statewide nonprofit Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation, owns the apartments. These apartments are operated by the affiliate organization, John Early Seniors Housing, L.P., according to town documents. Now, John Early Seniors Housing is formally purchasing the property to become the legal owner and facilitate renovations of the apartments.

The Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation is a nonprofit sponsor and developer of affordable housing in the Commonwealth, according to a presentation given Tuesday to town council members and staff, and is the sponsor of the John Early Apartments.

Rent for these apartments is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. While a one-bedroom unit costs $840 and a two-bedroom unit costs $900 in monthly rent, according to Tina Neal of Perseverance Capital Advisors, residents who meet income requirements pay just 30% of their eligible income toward rent.

“There will be substantial renovation of exteriors, windows, doors, roof, appliances; all new cabinetry, all new plumbing fixtures. Everything will be designed to be as energy-efficient as possible,” Neal said. “Their payments won’t change, but it will allow us to substantially renovate these units, which are in need of it. It was about 16 years ago, the last time these were substantially renovated and put into good shape. We’re excited about the opportunity to serve this community which we’ve been involved with for many years in the past.”

Nothing else will change at the apartments, Neal said. They will remain affordable senior living homes for eligible individuals aged 62 and older, and will continue having rent subsidized by the HUD. Residents are not expected to be displaced during the renovation process, according to the project documentation.

Town Attorney Michael Lockaby said there is no risk to the town with this project; the bonds required permission from the local government as a legal formality.

“In order for a redevelopment and housing authority to issue a tax-exempt private activity bond outside of the municipality that it normally serves, it must receive consent of both the governing body and the redevelopment housing authority of the municipality where the project will be located,” town documents stated.

Because the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has a statewide conduit revenue bond program, it serves as a frequent issuer of these types of tax-exempt revenue bonds, the presentation explained. Since Harrisonburg is located in the Shenandoah Valley, not the Town of Bedford, permission to issue the bonds had to be granted by the Town of Bedford’s governing body and its local housing and redevelopment authority.

The presentation said issuing a tax-exempt revenue bond is part of the financing package to participate in incentive from the federal housing tax credit program, which is how the organization takes on debt service.

The Bedford housing and redevelopment authority already granted permission to issue the requested tax-exempt revenue bonds, up to a little more than $6.7 million.

The organization hopes to start renovations in the fall, Neal said.

“We appreciate your willingness to invest in this project in the town. I appreciate that, and providing the affordable housing for our seniors in our community,” said Mayor Tim Black. “We do appreciate that, and look forward to you all having a successful project.”