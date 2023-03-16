A federal judge in Lynchburg heard arguments this week as the City of Lynchburg sought to dismiss a lawsuit held by a sitting city councilor who alleges discriminatory practices and wrongful termination in violation of his constitutional rights.

In April 2021, Martin Misjuns, a former Lynchburg Fire Department captain, filed a federal lawsuit claiming the fire department and city violated his rights to free speech and religion.

In an amended version of the complaint from January, Misjuns seeks $450,000 in damages against the city, back pay with interest, an order for the city to pay off the remainder of his student loans in the total of $55,000 and a list of other injunctive actions.

In the lawsuit, Misjuns named the city, the fire department, then-Mayor MaryJane Dolan, then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright and then-acting City Manager Reid Wodicka as defendants.

Misjuns, who was terminated from the fire department in October 2021, according to the lawsuit, was elected to Lynchburg City Council in November 2022, where he now serves as one of the body's three at-large members.

Misjuns claims the city took adverse employment actions against him because of political cartoons he reposted on his Facebook page. The cartoons were posted in January 2021, and included caricaturized illustrations of transgender women that heavily lean on stereotypes.

One panel showed an illustration of what appears to be a partially clothed man, holding a video camera, walking into a women’s restroom and claiming to be transgender. Misjuns captioned the post, “#BidenErasedWomen—Coming to your daughters high school locker room in the near future.”

Misjuns' Facebook page identified him as a "public figure" due to his duty as Ward I chair of the Lynchburg City Republican Committee but it was not run as a part of his fire department duties.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon heard arguments from representatives for the city and Misjuns over the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The defendants, represented by City Attorney Matthew Freedman and attorneys Jennifer Royer and Kristin Wright of Royer Law Firm in Roanoke, argued Misjuns sharing the posts created "reasonable fear" for some residents to feel worried that he may not perform his duties, saying, "We can't have employees make disparaging remarks" about citizens based on their personal characteristics.

When discussing whether the cartoons Misjuns posted amounted to protected political speech, Moon likened them to propaganda out of Nazi Germany painting Jews as "horrible-looking people," which Royer later said also was referenced by a specific citizen complaint to the city.

Moon said when "you depict people, a class of people, as all horrible," it "creates problems" for the city who is "supposed to be there for all people."

Royer argued the political cartoons were the "first domino to fall" on Misjuns, saying once they began looking into his activity with the department, other employees he "aggrieved" began coming forward thinking "maybe we were safe" because they had expressed concerns about retaliation based upon bullying.

Royer ultimately said the city fired Misjuns because it's the city's mission to take care of all of its citizens, regardless of how they identify.

Attorneys James Fairchild and Rick Boyer, who represented Misjuns, said it wasn't significant whether the cartoon was offensive — the city can't fire an employee for First Amendment-protected speech, they argued.

Moon asked the lawyers after if it would be protected speech if a fire captain or emergency medical technician were to come out and say all transgender and gay people are "horrible, despicable sorts of people that shouldn't be on the face of the earth."

Boyer said under the the landmark free speech case Brandenburg v. Ohio, "I think yes, it is."

The hearing also included arguments over whether the city breached a contract by firing Misjuns. His lawyers argued language in the city's employment policies and procedures handbook states the city will not fire employees for discriminatory reasons.

Moon said the argument "just is wrong" because handbooks are not contracts.

The judge heard arguments from both sides and is anticipated to issue an opinion and order soon on whether the lawsuit will move forward to a bench trial, which was recently rescheduled to March 4 to 15, 2024.