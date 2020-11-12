Landowners voice support for solar energy development in Bedford County

Saunders said a prime motivator for his and his wife’s desire to have a solar farm on part of their land was to preserve that land for future generations of their family. Additionally, Saunders pointed out the chance for a new revenue source for the county by revenue sharing. The financial benefits would no longer be confined to landowners.

“I hope this board will see fit to join in a legacy for Bedford County. This is a good thing,” Saunders said.

One of Saunders’ daughters, Sarah Saunders Foree, also spoke in favor of solar farms in the county.

“I think solar doesn’t mean the end of farming on the land that uses the solar panels,” she said. Foree added her family was exploring ways to continue using the land underneath solar panels, whether by growing certain crops or keeping sheep.

Mark Martin spoke in favor of allowing solar farms in the county.

“I think if we, as a county, walk away from it, we will miss an opportunity,” he said of solar energy. “Yes, you might not want it in certain places. It might not fit in all places. But it should be permitted use with a special use permit.”

Mark Wagner also supported solar ordinance revision.