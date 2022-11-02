Law enforcement's role in mental health remains top priority in Lynchburg's legislative agenda

Lynchburg City Council held the first discussion on its 2023 legislative agenda draft on Tuesday, examining the city's priorities for the upcoming year's Virginia General Assembly session.

Each year, city staff and council collaborate for a document that lays out the most important legislative issues for the locality, and then holds a legislative dinner with the local state delegation, passing off the items to them to potentially carry in the General Assembly.

The Virginia General Assembly opens its 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

In its 2022 legislative agenda, the city prioritized the police department's role in mental health, hoping to bring legislation to revise the state's emergency custody order (ECO) and temporary detention order (TDO) legislation.

One year later, the same issue tops the 2023 legislative agenda draft, as the police department still is combatting the toll that ECOs and TDOs take on the department's resources.

With these orders in place, police officers are required to stay with people who are in need of mental health treatment for extended periods of time.

"The goal of this legislation is to basically force the state to put some type of structure in place that would allow someone other than a sworn law enforcement officer to sit with that patient while they are under an ECO," Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said during Tuesday's work session, "as well as sit with that patient to transport them to, you know, various localities around the state for mental health treatment."

The police chief added since 2016, the department has spent "very conservatively, over $2 million of our taxpayers' money to fund officers' salaries to sit with mental health patients."

Zuidema said the commonwealth's system needs a "massive overhaul," in his opinion, and said, "We're not talking about just changing slightly. We're talking about investing and having the infrastructure in place to do what needs to be done."

"Our mental health system is broken, and when I say broken, I mean tragically broken," the police chief later added.

Zuidema said in the past, state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, has put forward bills that have increased funding for localities, and while Zuidema said that's a good thing, he said "very honestly, that funding is a Band-Aid on an arterial bleed."

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson weighed in on the issue, saying previous government solutions are what's causing today's issues.

"If you bring someone to the Blue Ridge Jail Authority, you don't sit there with them all day. You transfer them. So the thing needs to be the same. I think what we've done is make things much too bureaucratic," he said.

Helgeson later said, "It shouldn't be just overhauling with just another huge price tag of a solution; it just needs to go back to some common sense."

The city also prioritized two other issues in its legislative agenda draft — 911 reclassification and swatting.

According to Benda, 911 reclassification would allow public safety communications specialists to be classified as safety-first responders within the Virginia retirement benefits for hazardous duty service.

With 14 current vacancies in the emergency operations center, Benda said, this reclassification would make it easier to recruit and retain qualified public safety communicators for different answering points across the city.

"It's a hard job," Benda said. "Three different shifts, one of which is at midnight. You're receiving phone calls from people in distress and so it can be one of those positions or jobs that is tough. So we're trying to think about all the ways we can make it as attractive as possible."

Swatting, the other key priority in the agenda, is the act of making a hoax communication to 911, or even to a private citizen who then communicates the false information to 911, regarding a threat to human life with the intent to draw law enforcement response, which could potentially involve a SWAT team — hence the name.

Zuidema said an example of this was a recent threat at E.C. Glass High School that ended up being a hoax.

The chief said law enforcement departments across the commonwealth are experiencing this issue and hope to "solidify this law a little bit more and give some additional options" for prosecution to law enforcement in the event of a swatting attempt.

The legislative agenda advocates for several additional items and will be discussed more in depth during council's legislative dinner. Items can be changed on the list at the discretion of council.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi advocated for the inclusion of more funding for local commonwealth's attorney offices from the state, saying "that's a need we've been informed of to a very fine point," as well as providing resources that will keep LPD officers from having to try some misdemeanor cases on their own.

Recently, Lynchburg's Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison announced due to staffing constraints and high case loads, her office no longer would be involved in the prosecution of some standalone misdemeanors, leaving the prosecution to LPD officers.

Faraldi similarly hopes they can add language asking for increased teacher salaries without the need for a local match.

Lynchburg residents also have the opportunity to make their voices heard in the legislative agenda, as it's open for public comment on the homepage city's website at lynchburgva.gov.

Comments should be sent no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 to Metchi Braun at metchi.braun@lynchburgva.gov or by calling (434) 455-3984.

Council will hold a final vote on the agenda during its Dec. 13 regular meeting.