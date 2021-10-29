Law enforcement's role in mental health response tops Lynchburg legislative agenda

With the volume and the demand of mental health cases in Lynchburg trending upward, an already understaffed police force finds itself allocating significant resources to these cases, mandating officers sit with patients for hours or days at a time rather than answering calls for service.
At the top of Lynchburg City Council's 2022 draft legislative agenda is specific action to revise emergency custody order (ECO) and temporary detention order (TDO) legislation. The document is used to shape council's priorities ahead of the next Virginia General Assembly session and was discussed at its Tuesday work session. It will likely be finalized and approved in December.
The Virginia General Assembly opens its 2022 legislative session on January 12.
According to Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, the city has spent more than $1 million of local taxpayer money on staffing for ECOs and TDOs since 2015, and the numbers are climbing annually.
Data from LPD projected a 49% increase in ECOs and a 319% increase in TDOs from 2015 to 2021
An ECO allows officers to involuntarily take custody of someone showing dangerous mental health behavior and can last up to eight hours, with the possibility for a four-hour extension. TDOs allow officers to hold a patient for up to 72 hours to seek mental health treatment and requires officers transport the patient to the nearest treatment center with available beds.
Mandated by state code, officers must respond to the orders, and with strains and shortages rippling across the entire mental health system — and a staggering lack of beds for patients — officers often are sitting with patients for days at a time and transporting them to mental health providers across the state rather than local hospitals or treatment centers.
In 2015, the department responded to 91 TDOs. This year, it is projected to respond to 381.
It's taxing the police department's resources, said Zuidema, but more than that, it's a symptom of a broken system that is seeing regional repercussions.
"We are seeing an incredible demand for mental health services, and as much as it impacts our department and challenges our ability to provide services that the community expects, what is even more critical is that the folks who need mental health services are not getting what they need," he said.
He addressed city council at its Tuesday work session, advocating for an update to state code so law enforcement can "be out of the business" of sitting with mental health patients, including those who are seeking help voluntarily, Zuidema said.
“Our mental health system is broken, and it needs a massive overhaul," he said. "We need to get the folks in our community that need mental health treatment the treatment they deserve, we need to get it to them in a timely manner, and that’s just not happening right now.”
While he stressed the police department should play a role in responding to mental health cases, that role is to go to wherever someone is in crisis, stabilize the situation and get them from that location to a hospital or a mental health treatment facility.
As it stands, hours of manpower are dedicated to sitting with patients. This past weekend, Zuidema said, officers sat on two TDOs from Friday through Monday. In an interview with The News & Advance on Thursday, he said the night before, officers were sitting on six TDOs and ECOs for the majority of their shifts.
The department currently has 28 hard vacancies and 45 operational vacancies — which accounts for staff on leave or out injured as well as the hard vacancies. In 2021, the LPD is on track to devote the equivalent of 10 full-time officer positions solely to ECOs and TDOs. This represents 17% of its patrol officers currently available to answer 911 calls for service.
This is not the first time this issue has come before council. Councilors advocated for keeping revisions to this legislation as a top priority, and coordinating with other regional efforts to address policing and its role in mental health response.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said officers sitting with ECOs and TDOs is tying up resources that should be dedicated to maintaining law and order.
"Anything that we can do on this particular item, I'm willing to explore," he said.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan said this would certainly be placed at the top of the list as council meets with its state delegates.
Zuidema said revisions are twofold. While changing the state code to get officers "back on the street" is paramount, he said an overhaul of an antiquated mental health system is necessary also. As it's designed, he said, it does not have the capacity to meet the current demand of mental health clients, and the state must invest significantly in mental health infrastructure to provide local services to individuals seeking treatment.
"For the last several years, we’ve been basically putting a Band-Aid on what, in essence, is an arterial bleed," Zuidema said. "And that is not going to fix the issues. We’ve got to overhaul it."
Other priorities on the 2022 draft legislative agenda include city charter changes relating to council's elections schedules with the goal of aligning local elections with elections for state offices in odd-numbered years.
The legislative agenda advocates for a host of other issues and will be discussed in more depth with local delegates and at future council meetings before the December deadline.
Until Nov. 19, Lynchburg residents can weigh in on the 2022 draft legislative agenda by emailing the clerk of council at alicia.finney@lynchburgva.gov. The document can be found online at www.lynchburgva.gov.
City Council will take a final vote on the Agenda at its Dec. 14 meeting.