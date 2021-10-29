Law enforcement's role in mental health response tops Lynchburg legislative agenda

Mandated by state code, officers must respond to the orders, and with strains and shortages rippling across the entire mental health system — and a staggering lack of beds for patients — officers often are sitting with patients for days at a time and transporting them to mental health providers across the state rather than local hospitals or treatment centers.

In 2015, the department responded to 91 TDOs. This year, it is projected to respond to 381.

It's taxing the police department's resources, said Zuidema, but more than that, it's a symptom of a broken system that is seeing regional repercussions.

"We are seeing an incredible demand for mental health services, and as much as it impacts our department and challenges our ability to provide services that the community expects, what is even more critical is that the folks who need mental health services are not getting what they need," he said.

He addressed city council at its Tuesday work session, advocating for an update to state code so law enforcement can "be out of the business" of sitting with mental health patients, including those who are seeking help voluntarily, Zuidema said.