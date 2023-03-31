For the first time in American history, a former president is facing criminal charges and area politicians had much to say Friday about the grand jury decision to indict former President Donald Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money scheme. Information about the charges is sealed, and the former president is expected to be in court on Tuesday for an arraignment.

Senator Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said in a phone interview Friday he has "serious concerns" about a city district attorney bringing charges against a former president, and a current presidential candidate.

"I'm very concerned about the precedent that sets where we can let local city attorneys try and bring down national political figures," Peake said.

Peake said the surprising part is the fact the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice said there was no crime, and Bragg's predecessor said there was no evidence to warrant bringing any charges. He also mentioned Bragg ran on "the promise of going after Donald Trump," investigating him for two years before bringing charges.

However, Peake said he wants to see what the charges are and the evidence supporting those charges, before saying anything further.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, in a tweet Thursday said all Americans should be concerned by “devious powers of a prosecutor using his power to try to damage political opponents.”

“The indictment of President Trump demonstrates that no one is safe from the left’s attempts to destroy those that stand in the way of their agenda,” Good said in the tweet.

Carlton Ballowe, chair of the Nelson County Republican Committee, on Friday called the indictments “overtly political prosecution” in an email to The News & Advance.

Vance Wilkins Jr., chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and former longtime Virginia legislator and speaker of the House, said the indictment against Trump is the left’s attempt to destroy him because they know they can’t beat him at the polls.

“They can come after anybody they want and bankrupt you,” Wilkins said.

He said federal prosecutors and the political forces against Trump are “weaponizing the power of government to destroy anyone who stands in their way.”

Wilkins also referred to Bragg as “woke” and criticized prominent Democratic donor George Soros, who in media reports has denied knowing Bragg or contributing to his campaign.

Wilkins said Republicans concerned about what’s happening should “get off their butts” and go to the polls to elect GOP candidates.

Over the years Trump has stood by his campaign promises and upheld true Republican ideals and policies, Wilkins said, adding he grew to support Trump after he did everything he said he would.

“I will certainly support him if he’s the nominee,” Wilkins said.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) also released a statement Friday, saying no one is above the law, "especially not the leaders who have been entrusted with the privilege and responsibility of serving the American people. While we haven’t yet seen this indictment, I trust that the former President — like all Americans accused of a crime — will have his fair day in court and the opportunity to speak to these accusations.

"While our constitution protects the right to peaceful protest, it also guarantees the right to due process. I hope to see my colleagues and fellow Americans uphold these values by respecting law and order and allowing these legal proceedings to run their course without violence or interference.”