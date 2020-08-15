Local registrars see spike in requests for mail-in ballots, gear up for November election

In Nelson County, the registrar’s office has seen application requests far surpass the 2016 presidential election — with 740 approved by-mail applications as of this Friday, compared to a total of 337 people who voted by mail in 2016.

Britt said she expects this change is here to stay.

“These changes in law are going to drive a different look for Election Day,” Britt said. “We’re not looking at this with dread; we are looking at this as an exciting change in Nelson.”

Some of the spike in requests for by-mail ballots could be attributed to absentee applications mailed to voters by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group that encourages voter participation.

Earlier this month, the Center for Voter Information caused some confusion in Roanoke with ballot applications to Roanoke Valley residents that included the wrong return address for local election offices.

While registrars in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties said they have been fielding calls about the applications, none of them have had similar issues, and verified the legitimacy of the applications. Voters are encouraged to confirm that the return address is accurate before sending theirs in, and to verify that their own information is correct on the forms.