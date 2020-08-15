Local registrars see spike in requests for mail-in ballots, gear up for November election

Fewer than 80 days out from the November presidential election, with COVID-19 numbers surging locally and safety precautions still in place in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties, area registrar offices are gearing up for their biggest day of the year.
But this November, things will look a little different — and many voters will have cast their ballots before that first Tuesday in November, according to Nelson County Registrar Jacqueline Britt.
Across the country, registrars are seeing a spike in requests for absentee ballots by mail, and the Lynchburg area is no different.
Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons said the office anticipates mailing out more than 7,000 ballots, with even more voters voting early in-person — with no excuse required.
Since the law changed July 1, Virginians are no longer required to submit a state-approved reason in order to vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of an election.
Starting Sept. 18 — 45 days before the November election — Virginians can vote in person at their local registrar’s office. Voters also can request ballots by mail. Ballots will be sent to voters in mid-September.
Currently, the Lynchburg office has more than 1,800 requests for absentee ballots. In 2016, the final count was under 3,000. Gibbons expects the numbers to surpass that in the coming weeks.
A similar surge is being seen throughout the area. In Campbell County, General Registrar Kelly Martin said the office has seen a huge influx of requests for mail-in ballots. In 2016, the office saw a total of 1,500 to 2,000 — this year, numbers have already surpassed 1,200.
But in Campbell County, they have another problem on their hands: Martin is struggling to find election officials to work the polls in November. She said many of their workers are older retirees and more susceptible to COVID-19, and don’t feel comfortable working this year.
With more than 300 spots to fill, she said the office currently has about 175 signed up to work.
Martin and many other general registrars said they are bringing on additional workers to help maintain safety precautions at the polls on Election Day.
Francine Brown, voter registrar in Amherst County, said her office is not yet fully staffed. She said the shortage was not because of COVID-19 but people retiring.
Currently the Amherst registrar's office needs around 20 additional officials, and they are staffing extra to help monitor social distancing.
Bedford County Deputy Registrar Cindy Kanode said while her office is not seeing staffing shortages, it is bogged down by absentee ballot applications, which have already surpassed 2016 numbers.
In Nelson County, the registrar’s office has seen application requests far surpass the 2016 presidential election — with 740 approved by-mail applications as of this Friday, compared to a total of 337 people who voted by mail in 2016.
Britt said she expects this change is here to stay.
“These changes in law are going to drive a different look for Election Day,” Britt said. “We’re not looking at this with dread; we are looking at this as an exciting change in Nelson.”
Some of the spike in requests for by-mail ballots could be attributed to absentee applications mailed to voters by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group that encourages voter participation.
Earlier this month, the Center for Voter Information caused some confusion in Roanoke with ballot applications to Roanoke Valley residents that included the wrong return address for local election offices.
While registrars in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties said they have been fielding calls about the applications, none of them have had similar issues, and verified the legitimacy of the applications. Voters are encouraged to confirm that the return address is accurate before sending theirs in, and to verify that their own information is correct on the forms.
“All of our information was correct for Nelson,” Britt said. “We had a big response to that. A lot of people used those forms; they were probably happy for a prepaid envelope.”
She reminded voters that if they send in an application for an absentee ballot, that they only have to do it once — even if they receive additional applications in the mail.
Gibbons said she hears concerns about mail-in ballots — people questioning their accuracy or accusing mail-in ballots of being fraud — but assured voters that there is a lot of work that goes into authenticating those ballots, that everything is done by hand, and the localities are doing their best for local voters.
“I know all the registrars are doing the best that they can with the staffing that we have; we just ask for our communities to give us support,” said Gibbons. “If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact us; there is a lot of misinformation going around.”
