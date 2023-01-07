Lynchburg area delegates give their prospective for upcoming general assembly

With just five days before the Virginia General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session, Republicans Sen. Mark Peake, Del. Wendell Walker and Del. Kathy Byron discussed their thoughts and plans on individual bills over breakfast.

A gathering of about 50 people, which included some city officials and school board members, gathered at IHOP on Fort Avenue to hear the group’s overall thoughts and plans ahead of the session.

“We’re going to go back and fight for you this year, like we have been doing,” Byron, R-Bedford, said to the audience.

Something Byron discussed Saturday morning was workforce development. Many women during the pandemic made a choice to stay home out of necessity because their children were at home for remote learning, and they found it’s cheaper to stay home and manage their budget, she said.

"There's going to be things that we’re going to be doing with workforce training to get workers back to work again,” Byron told to the audience.

She also discussed inflation and the increased cost of food and goods, which she credits to cost of gasoline and not having people in the workplace.

“Everyone is screaming for workers and when they can't get workers they accept people that may not be the kind of workers that they wanted, so you might notice a difference in the stores when it comes to customer service or people knowing what in the world they're doing,” Byron said.

In terms of the economy and taxes, the delegate thinks the middle class has been “totally forgotten.” She said the middle class needs to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor without the government taking all of it.

“The middle class is just sitting out there hanging and we need to do what we can to make sure that we help those folks bring more money home from their hard earned money,” Byron said.

Byron announced she wants to repeal the Clean Economy Act, a renewable energy portfolio standard which mandates Dominion Energy and Appalachian Electric Power to produce 100% renewable electricity by 2045 and 2050, this session.

The delegate said some new companies aren't locating in the area because they want a natural gas supply. She said new supplies of natural gas aren't coming because people have to put a halt to that and the Clean Economy Act doesn't include it.

“Companies are not going to make those kinds of investments, unless we get back in there and repeal the Clean Economy Act and start to get back to some sanity enrichment,” Byron said to the audience.

She also announced she’s carrying the governor’s bill that bans abortion at 15 weeks.

“Women have a right to engage in activity but when they produce a living human being, the government has a right to prevent murdering that human being,” Byron said to the audience.

Sen. Peake, R-Lynchburg, mentioned four bills that he will work closely with this session. Two involve transgender people competing in sports and preventing gender changing surgeries on children before the age of 18. The other two bills involved voting — requiring ID at the polls and shortening absentee voting time period.

Peake said the claim that requiring ID at the polls is a way to suppress voters is not true because the bill has a provision to provide ID for anyone who doesn’t have one, along with transportation to get it.

“Eighty percent of the public poll on this believes that you should have a photo ID, it just makes common sense,” Peake said in an interview.

The second voting bill regarding absentees will shorten the period from six to two weeks. Peake said people can still have the option of ordering their ballot months in advance, but he believes two weeks is sufficient enough.

He looks at it as a way to relieve some of the stress on registrars and volunteers working the polls.

“It's an unnecessary burden and there's no reason to do it,” Peake said.

Key topics Del. Walker, R-Lynchburg, discussed Saturday morning were public safety in schools, unemployment benefits and the school board.

During the breakfast, Walker mentioned Internet Cries Against Children taskforce (ICAC), along with Safety While Accessing Technology, or SWAT. Walker said ICAC protects children against trafficking and other dangers.

The delegate said they are trying to do things such as require schools, on a voluntary basis, to implement programs to protect children.

“This is not New York, this is not Chicago, this is Lynchburg, our home,” Carter said to the audience.

He also discussed a bill on unemployment benefits, which will cut the response time down for a claim from 30 days to 15 days for state agents to respond.

Walker said this is to help people in times of crisis.

“You lose your job and you don’t have an income and you have to wait six months just for somebody to call, that’s not right,” Walker said in an interview.

Walker mentioned he will work on electing school boards during this session. He said Lynchburg is one of only 13 localities that still has an appointed school board. In the new bill, parents can vote on who will serve on the school board.

If four of the seven city council members will have to be in favor of having the referendum on the ballot of the general election. They will then take it to a judge and have it put on the ballot, 111 days prior to the general election.

“We want to put the power back in the parents' hands and I think once we do that and we start demanding and requiring more accountability from our school superintendent and staff, then we can start seeing those school scores [to increase],” Carter said in an interview.