Lynchburg-area high schools, colleges work to educate first-time voters

"Hopefully if they get kind of jazzed up that first time, it'll stick with them and they'll make it a habit," Nagy said. "If they're turned off that first year or they're not informed or they're not seeing adults excited about voting, they're just going to get turned off by the whole process."

Joe Hubble, government teacher at Staunton River High School, said Bedford County Public Schools sends teachers literature and information to pass along to students

Hubble said he and his colleagues register students to vote every year, whether it's a presidential election year or not and whether they're 18 yet or not.

"Generally students are very excited to vote for the first time, especially when it's a presidential election year," Hubble said. "There's pride in their eyes, and that's nice to see."

Hubble said he focuses on keeping that excitement going by helping his students stay informed about political processes and even holding mock campaigns in class. He also encourages his students to volunteer at polls and engage with politics locally.

"Keeping them excited and not letting them get overwhelmed by how confusing politics can be sometimes is an important part of it," Hubble said.