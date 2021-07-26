Lynchburg-area legislators seek funding to address city's sewage overflows

Back in the 1970s and ‘80s, Lynchburg was discharging more than a billion gallons of combined sewage out of the century-old wastewater pipes, annually.

By 2021, with mapping work that began in the 1970s and a plan created in 1989, the city has closed 115 of 132 overflow outfalls. Many of those remaining are in the downtown area, which contains some of the city's oldest infrastructure.

Newman said Lynchburg ratepayers have born the brunt of this effort to repair the system and have some of the highest water rates in the state as a result. He hopes by using state funding, taxpayers will begin to see some relief.

“If we can do this together with Richmond, Washington and the locality, we can do a great deal of good for not only the ratepayers, but also the environment," Newman said.

Tim Mitchell, director of the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources, said the money would help free up capacity for the department to address a slew of other impending sewer and water infrastructure projects, and could save 5% to 6% on sewer rates or "maybe more," for city residents.