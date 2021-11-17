Lynchburg-area legislators talk upcoming General Assembly session

Newman said the incoming Youngkin administration is focused on providing "big things" for law enforcement officers. One specific area where the administration is looking to improve is the area of recruiting, as many localities are experiencing shortages of officers.

Peake spoke about representing the needs of those in Lynchburg. He said in recent years, the city has been well represented in Richmond, and he believes that will be the case going forward as well.

But he did address a large amount of surplus revenue coming into the commonwealth and Lynchburg from federal funding and a tax surplus and believes that part of it should be redirected back to the citizens.

Statewide, the General Assembly's House Appropriations Committee is projecting a total of $13.6 billion more in additional revenue over the next three years, an amount higher than any seen in recent years.

"We love working with you all. We love working with the schools. We want to see everybody succeed, but all this money that's coming in, we need to return some of it to the taxpayers," Peake said.

Walker, who closed out the night with his remarks, believes the General Assembly will be more prudent with how they spend the large amount of funds it will be receiving.