Lynchburg area sees surge in absentee voting numbers ahead of Nov. 3 election

Ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, localities are seeing a surge in absentee voter registration as officials juggle new voting methods and changes in the law.
Mail-in absentee voter registration in Nelson County had soared to 1,638 as of Monday, which county registrar Jacqueline Britt said could be in response to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political landscape.
In 2012, mail-in absentee registration in Nelson County was 534, the highest of the past three presidential elections.
“Our numbers are always higher in presidential years and I think this year is going to be historic,” Britt said.
Lynchburg, which has roughly 53,600 registered voters as of Friday, had 6,300 mail-in absentee ballots earlier in this month, according to General Registrar Christine Gibbons, compared to about 2,500 from the 2016 presidential election.
In Bedford, Appomattox and Amherst counties as of Wednesday, officials reported mail-in absentee counts of 5,422, 660 and 2,021, respectively, exceeding absentee voter numbers from 2016. The total numbers of absentee voters were 3,733 in Bedford and 575 in Appomattox in 2016. Amherst County that same year had 387 by-mail absentee voters.
Should any person change their mind on voting absentee, they can exchange their ballot to vote at the polls, Britt said. Voters also can track their ballots using Ballot Scout which, according to the Amherst County Registrar's website, is an application that allows election administrators and voters to track ballots as they move through the mail and receive alerts on their ballot’s location.
Early voting, which Britt said works essentially the same as voting on Election Day, began Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31. In the Lynchburg area, registrar's offices will be open to accept ballots 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Oct. 30 — except for Columbus Day on Oct. 12 — and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
As of Monday evening, Britt said Nelson County has seen 213 residents cast their ballots in person since early voting began.
Bedford County so far has seen 987 people vote early, Appomattox County has seen 280 and Amherst County has seen at least 348. Lynchburg had nearly 300 voters on the first day of in-person early voting alone.
Virginia previously required by-mail voters to have an excuse to vote absentee, but that changed this year with no-excuse early voting. Mail-in ballots went out Sept. 18. Normally, voters would have to provide a witness signature on the ballot envelope, but because of COVID-19 a witness signature is not required for this election, Britt said.
A new process this year states if the information on the envelope does not match what’s on record, registrars have three days from when the ballot is received to notify voters and correct their information. Britt expressed concern over that process as many voters do not include contact information on their application, leaving staff to rely on the U.S. Postal Service.
“That’s just a little bit of concern, but certainly we’re going to do our best to get in touch with our voters,” Britt said.
In Nelson County, Britt said safety measures for in-person voting Nov. 3 will be similar to those in place during the June primary. All workers will be equipped with masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Officials will regularly sanitize voting booths throughout the day and screens will be in place to separate workers from voters.
Gibbons outlined similar safety measures will be in place across Lynchburg's 18 precincts as well.
Voters also will be expected to social distance and are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required to do so.
“As much as possible we’re making it a safe and clean environment,” Britt said.
Come Election Day, polling locations across the commonwealth will have curbside voting available as well, Britt said, a feature has been available in previous election years as well.
Britt warned a change in the law means the deadline for mail-in ballots has been extended and the numbers Nov. 3 will not be the final totals. Previously, ballots had to be received by 7 p.m. on election day, now they must be postmarked by election day and received no later than noon the Friday following the Tuesday election.
“We’re a small locality so I don’t expect us to get a tremendous amount of late ballots, but you look at larger localities and they could be talking hundreds and thousands of late ballots which could absolutely swing an election one way or the other,” Britt said.
