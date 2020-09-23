Lynchburg area sees surge in absentee voting numbers ahead of Nov. 3 election

“That’s just a little bit of concern, but certainly we’re going to do our best to get in touch with our voters,” Britt said.

In Nelson County, Britt said safety measures for in-person voting Nov. 3 will be similar to those in place during the June primary. All workers will be equipped with masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Officials will regularly sanitize voting booths throughout the day and screens will be in place to separate workers from voters.

Gibbons outlined similar safety measures will be in place across Lynchburg's 18 precincts as well.

Voters also will be expected to social distance and are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required to do so.

“As much as possible we’re making it a safe and clean environment,” Britt said.

Come Election Day, polling locations across the commonwealth will have curbside voting available as well, Britt said, a feature has been available in previous election years as well.