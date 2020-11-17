Lynchburg-area social services agencies seeing more children in foster care

Compounding the problem is the fact that there aren't enough available foster homes to meet the demand.

When children can't be placed in a local home, Bedford County, like other localities, will look to therapeutic foster care facilities, Crawford said.

Crawford said the department's budget for the use of therapeutic facilities jumped by $2 million in fiscal year 2020 as a result of the increase in foster care children and the lack of agency homes available.

"It’s a huge cost to the taxpayer and the county when we don’t have enough foster homes," Crawford said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Social service agencies in Amherst and Nelson counties also are relying more on therapeutic agencies, but these agencies might be located outside the community the child calls home, taking them away from familiar environments, communities and support systems.

Crawford said even taking a child from Bedford to Roanoke would be "quite the cultural shift."

Kayla Lutes, one of two foster care workers in Nelson County, said the department makes every effort to eventually reunite children with their biological families, adding that is the best option for families so long as parents are making the necessary progress.