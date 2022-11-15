Lynchburg-area state legislators discusses upcoming General Assembly session

As the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session nears, Lynchburg's state delegation met with City Council for a legislative dinner Monday night, laying out a few items that could be tackled in the upcoming session.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, along with Dels. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, and Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, attended the dinner hosted at the University of Lynchburg, as did Sarah Owen, a legislative aide for Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.

Two weeks ago, Lynchburg city staff and council discussed their 2023 legislative agenda priorities, pointing out the three issues most important to the locality in the upcoming session of the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 11.

City Manager Wynter Benda's draft legislative agenda prioritized 911 reclassification, which would allow public safety communications specialists to be classified as safety-first responders, giving them retirement benefits related to hazardous duty service.

Benda said doing this could make it easier to fill staffing vacancies inside the department, which currently has 14 openings.

It also pushes for legislation to revise the state’s emergency custody order (ECO) and temporary detention order (TDO) legislation.

With these orders in place, law enforcement officers are required to stay with people in need of mental health treatment for an extended amount of time, sometimes up to several days, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said at the meeting.

Zuidema estimated in early November the two types of orders have cost the city "very conservatively, over $2 million of our taxpayers money" to pay for officers to sit with mental health patients.

The final priority of Benda's draft agenda was an update on legislation around "swatting," which has become a problem for departments nationwide in recent years, Zuidema said.

The chief added the department hopes to see this law solidified in order to give law enforcement more options for prosecution.

Swatting is the act of making a hoax communication to 911, or even to a private citizen who then communicates the false information to 911, regarding a threat to human life with the intent to draw law enforcement response, which could potentially involve a SWAT team — hence the name.

A recent example of this happening in Lynchburg, Zuidema said, was the September lockdown placed on E.C. Glass High School following a call about someone potentially being inside the school with a gun.

While these are the priorities of the city's draft agenda, much of Monday night's conversation with the delegation centered around schools — specifically career and technical education (CTE) — and the state's workforce.

As Peake talked about the two issues during the dinner, he pointed out how they run hand in hand, saying there aren't enough people to fill many skill-based jobs and there aren't proper programs in place to give students the training for these fields.

"We are not training enough people," Peake said. "We met with our chamber [the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance], Southern Air, Banker Steel, Framatome, BWXT; they pay $80,000 to $100,000 in some of these jobs — welding, electricians, plumbers — and we're not turning them out in our high schools."

Peake said instead of sending kids to school to work in these fields that desperately need help in, many students were pushed to go to four-year schools "so they can borrow money from the government, not repay the loans, and be $40-50,000 in debt with a degree that doesn't get them any kind of income."

CTE courses are in place at all three of Lynchburg middle schools, and a list of course offerings are available for students in high school as well.

Recently, the school division announced it is looking into expanding its schools for innovation model at the middle school level, with hopes of turning all three middle schools into schools for innovation.

While CTE programs focus on the hands-on skills that are needed in many different skilled labor fields, schools for innovation focus more on STEM subjects, while also implementing more specific concepts from similar fields.

In an interview with The News & Advance after the dinner, Walker said while the local delegates will look at every issue localities bring forward, he anticipates workforce and CTE schools being high priorities when the General Assembly kicks off in 2023.

"The opportunities to address teacher shortages and things like that, I think those are going to be addressed in our upcoming session right there," Walker said.

"Once we get through the session and come back in the spring, then the economic development folks are going to say, 'Great, that's exactly what Lynchburg needs,'" Walker said.

On CTE schools, Walker said, "Geographically, in the 6th District, Harrisonburg and areas, they do really well. They work with the manufacturers and the schools. Here, we have quite diverse industries. Whether it's the nuclear industry or electrical and mechanical contractors, they all need employees.

"We can grow our own right here. That's what we need to do around here, is figure out how we can bring the school system in partnership ... where we can bring all this together for a workable plan going forward."

Lynchburg, which prior to 2022 redistricting had portions of the city in Virginia's 6th Congressional District, is now fully covered by the 5th District, represented by Republican Rep. Bob Good, who won re-election earlier this month.

Following redistricting, the 5th District includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Nelson, along with the eastern sliver of Bedford County.

Walker said he believes Lynchburg eventually can become model for other communities on CTE schools, assuming the LCS can have a strong partnership with Central Virginia Community College.

Byron spoke about the state's workforce after the meeting, saying it's "one of the most important thing to our businesses" to have a workforce that's willing and ready to work.

"If we don't have workers, then the businesses are going to leave. And we need to get people back to work who have left the workplace, I think even pre-COVID, look at what some of those obstacles are keeping people from coming back to work," Byron said.

Byron speculated those obstacles could be child care costs, government assistance, or other things keeping people from re-entering the workforce following the pandemic.

She added it's important to give young people multiple paths towards a career, some of which don't require a four-year degree.

"Every job, I think, is going to have some component of certification in the future," Byron said, "and we need to make sure they are prepared for that and we can't wait until they graduate to do that."

Byron said the state needs to "align our workforce programs and start tracking that when they're done training that we help place them in jobs. And that we don't just train them and send them out."

Lynchburg residents have one week left to weigh in on the city's draft agenda. Comments should be sent no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Metchi Braun at metchi.braun@lynchburgva.gov or (434) 455-3984.

Council is scheduled to hold a final vote on the agenda during its Dec. 13 regular meeting, the body's final meeting of 2022.