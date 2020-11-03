Lynchburg-area voters head to the polls as Election Day begins

Lynchburg resident Kevin Kessler, 46, was first in line to vote at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown.
At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the sun hadn’t risen, but more than 10 Lynchburg residents already were braving the chill morning air as they waited for the polling place to open at 6 a.m. By the time the doors opened, more than 50 people were in line to vote.
“I had hoped to be here at 5:30, but I was dragging my feet a little this morning,” Kessler said.
Kessler said he enjoys getting up early on Election Day to vote in person and this year is no different.
“It’s my civic duty,” he said.
Like other polling places in Virginia, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is open for voting until 7 p.m.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
At 6 a.m., the lines ran inside and outside Rustburg Elementary School as voters were eager to be among the first to cast their ballots Tuesday.
Doug Roakes showed up at 5:45 a.m. to begin passing out information about 5th congressional district candidate Bob Good but said he voted early.
When asked why, he replied, “Because of this line. And I knew this line would be big and it’s big.”
The line indicated to Roakes that this year especially, people want their opinions heard. He hopes that peace can be restored after the election.
He said his biggest concern this year is abortion.
“I support children and I support unborn children. This year may be the opportunity to do away with abortion,” he said.
Billy Lawrence has voted for the past 30-plus years since he was 19, and this year was no different. On crutches Tuesday morning, he made his way inside the gym at Rustburg Elementary School to cast his vote.
He said there were no issues in particular he was concerned about this year with the election. He just always likes to come out to vote.
“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.
Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.
“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.
Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.
—Jamey Cross & Rachael Smith
