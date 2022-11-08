Lynchburg-area voters head to the polls

A steady stream of voters headed to the polls in the Lynchburg area Tuesday to cast their ballots for races including Lynchburg City Council, Amherst Town Council, a special Bedford County School Board election, and the 5th and 9th congressional districts.

City voters exercised their rights to choose three at-large members of the seven-member council. Council is made of four members who represent the city’s four wards and three who are chosen at large.

Candidates Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr. were vying for the seats along with incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright. The three highest vote-getters will earn four-year terms.

New this year, the council election was held in November instead of May, following a state law passed last year that moved all local elections to November.

Lynchburg voters, as well as those in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, and an eastern sliver of Bedford County, were choosing their 5th Congressional District representative. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good, who was first elected to Congress in 2020 after serving on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, was challenged by Democrat Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville minister and business owner.

Issues including first responder pay, public schools and inflation's pinch on family incomes brought voters out to the polls.

Nate Nanfeldt has lived in Lynchburg since July and voted at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Originally from Michigan, he considers himself a politically active individual.

“I have a lot of issues with the current level of inflation. Just moving to the area, I’ve had a lot of financial struggles, even having a job,” he said.

“I also think the current social climate is a little ridiculous," he added, saying he takes issue with "all these polarizing politics that are shoving people to one side of the aisle or the other."

Elizabeth Salasin voted at Bedford Hills Elementary School. She moved to Lynchburg in 2019 and said teacher pay, taxes and health care were subjects she was focused on. She also thinks Lynchburg’s fire and police departments need more funding.

“I think my vote counts,” Salasin said.

Nathan Jacobs said the public school system was his top priority for why he voted how he did. Jacobs, who said he isn't affiliated with a political party, said the current state of the Lynchburg school division is “backwards." The local economy was another reason for his vote, though he recognized much of the economy is out of local leadership's control.

James Green, another unaffiliated voter, would only go as far as to say he voted for two candidates who identify as Republicans and one candidate who votes with Democratic ideals.

Leaving the polls, Green said he was just happy to have another opportunity to participate in democracy, saying, “Until I’m proven wrong, I believe my vote counts. And I want to say that I voted. I got my little sticker and I’m going to wear it with pride today.”

Chris Collins said the recent $43 million in excess city revenue was a chief issue for him in voting.

“The budget they’re working with in the city, you know the surplus,” Collins said. “I also want to make sure we have a safe city and a good police force. That’s important. ... We need to make sure our money is spent wisely.”

Collins said he wants to see change and for things "to go in a direction that our country needs to go to protect families, to protect our city and for our city to be the best it can be.”

On Liberty University's campus, students cast their ballots — some for the first time.

That was the case for sophomore Makayla Piechocki, a nursing major. She registered at the precinct on campus Tuesday morning. She said her worldview and beliefs, such as being pro-life, shaped her voting decisions.

“A lot of people never had that chance, especially women, they really fought hard to be able to vote so I guess it's like a disgrace if you don’t vote,” Piechocki said.

Katya Belous, a graduate student from California studying for a doctorate in clinical psychology, said she switched her voter registration during her freshman year of college for the ease of being able to vote locally.

Belous said it’s a right she doesn’t take for granted. Her father was an immigrant and grew up in a country where he wasn’t able to vote.

“So that’s always been instilled in me as a way that I can engage with my community,” Belous said.

At St. Thomas More Catholic Church, James Moss and his wife, Patty, said they have lived in Lynchburg for about 40 years. James Moss said inflation is “just out of control.”

“The cost of everything makes it so much harder for people who are trying to just live their life,” James Moss said. “There’s no point in the price of gas being up as high as it is.”

Patty Moss said she “wants to see some moral people that are making decisions based on what the needs of the people are rather than greed and power.”

Town of Amherst voters got to choose three town council seats Tuesday. In the mayor’s race, Dwayne Tuggle sought to secure another term in office. He has served in the role since 2017 and faces a challenge from town resident R.A. “Tony” Robertson.

In one of two councilor races, incumbents Janice Wheaton, Andra Higginbotham and retired Amherst Police Chief Kenneth Watts ran for the seat, with the two highest vote-getters securing another term. Town residents Nathaniel Chase and Michael Driskill are going head-to-head for another council seat.

Amherst County leans Republican and has had strong turnout in the past for GOP candidates for the 6th Congressional District, including Ben Cline, the current Republican incumbent. Now the county has folded into the 5th District through redistricting following the most recent census.

David Kidd said he hopes a GOP victory will help take care of issues such as border control, high gas prices and inflation. He said many are feeling financial pain at the grocery store and the gas pump.

“We’ve got to get things back on track because people are going through tough times right now,” David Kidd said.

In Bedford County, voters in the county’s District 7 were choosing their next school board representative between Christopher Daniels, a businessman with two children at Jefferson Forest High School who currently holds the seat, and retired Bedford County educator and administrator Cherie Whitehurst.

Most of the county resides in the 9th Congressional District, where six-term Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith was defending his seat against Democratic challenger Taysha Devaughan.

The Liberty High School polling location saw a fairly steady flow of voters Tuesday. Liberty High School is located in District 7, where the special school board election took place.

Justin Hayden, 34, is the owner of Bridge Street Café and a special education teacher at Staunton River High School. He said a major motivation for voting in the midterms was to set an example for his students as well as community members he interacts with through his local business. And, of course, electing a school board representative to help steer education and related policy in the district has great significance for students and school staff alike.

“I think it’s always good for me to set an example for my community, and just Bedford in general,” Hayden said. “The school board is pretty important for the students, for the teachers, just for the area in general.”

The Forest Recreation Center likewise had a steady flow of voters. Including early voters, about 60% turnout for the precinct was recorded as of about 4 p.m. Election Day, according to Mary Ruth Davis, chief election official. There were increased numbers of voters in their early 20s, many of them college students or young parents, Davis added.

Some confusion occurred due to recent redistricting, with multiple voters coming to the location out of habit. They were redirected to their new polling locations, and overall the day went well, Davis said. She was glad to welcome a new group of people who will now vote at the Forest Rec Center.

“We have a totally different group of people here this time,” Davis said. “We just say, ‘This is your new home now, and we’re glad to have you.’”

In addition to Tuesday's in-person voting, some voters cast their ballots early or mailed them in. New this year, voters could register to vote up through Election Day and cast a provisional ballot. With the various methods of voting available, local registrars said it could be next week before 100% of votes were tallied.