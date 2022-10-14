Lynchburg business owner seeks at-large seat on city council

Larry Taylor has had one message throughout the Lynchburg City Council campaign season: Bring the local government back to the people.

"I want to be [on council] to look the people in the eyes and say, 'Talk to me, I’m here for you,'" Taylor, a local business owner and career carpenter, said in a recent interview.

This year is the third time Taylor has pursued a seat on council, having run both times prior to represent Ward II. Taylor was defeated by Ceasor Johnson in 2012 and by current Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder in 2020.

"It’s the love of people, you know. Even in 2012 and 2020, it’s the same story. They say 'Larry, who is serving us downtown?' My desire is to serve the people, and bring the government back to the people. The Constitution says 'we the people,' not 'they’re the people.'"

Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, the three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms.

Taylor joins other new candidates Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed and Walter Virgil Jr., as well as incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright on the ballot, rounding out all of the candidates for this November’s election.

Taylor, along with Misjuns and Reed, have been endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee.

A 34-year resident of the city, Taylor operates his own construction company, Larry Taylor Restoration. He said he can still remember coming to the city for the first time looking to build something for himself.

"I was lost. I had lost a job, but I had tools left and a 10-speed bicycle. I would ride to the job sites on my bicycle with my tool belt on," Taylor said.

Now, Taylor said, he wants to give back to the city that gave him a place to grow.

Taylor’s main priority is public safety, citing recent criminal activity in Lynchburg as proof that current leadership isn’t working.

“We’ve had quite a few robberies in the last few weeks, stabbings, open-air shooting. Is crime down? It doesn’t sound like crime is down to me," Taylor said. "We need to be able to prosecute our criminals, not just say, 'Here’s a slap on the wrist and go home.' They need to be straightened up or they’re going to jail."

In recent campaign events, Taylor has said the city needs to make criminals "uncomfortable," especially in neighborhoods like his own, White Rock Hill, which he has called "crime-ridden."

In addition to what he has called "proactive policing," Taylor has advocated better community relations when it comes to public safety, saying "it starts in the home" in regards to building a community that follows the law.

Additionally, Taylor believes the same approach will work with the school system, saying, "Discipline starts at home. We need to teach our parents ... that you do not allow your kids to go to school and disrupt classrooms.

"Our teachers get paid, but I don’t think they get paid enough to be subject to children in that way."

During town halls and in a recent interview, Taylor said he would completely support elected school boards in Lynchburg.

"Friendship is fine, but friendship is not always right," Taylor said about the current appointment process for the Lynchburg City School Board. "We've got to give that decision back to the people."

Taylor also is focused on economic development. His neighborhood is home to KDC/One, which announced in June it would be close its Lynchburg facility at the end of 2023.

"We're losing KDC," Taylor said. "We need to have a plan in place right now that when that place closes, we have another business ready to come into that neighborhood."

In a prior town hall, Taylor said he would "take the lead" on finding businesses that would be interested in opening up shop in the neighborhood, if he is elected.

The White Rock Hill neighborhood is special to Taylor, beyond the fact that he's a resident.

Just a couple of years ago, Taylor said, he took a plot of land where a derelict house sat in that neighborhood and went through the demolition process.

On that land now sits a community playground used by many residents in the neighborhood. And soon, Taylor said he has plans to expand the park into an adjacent lot that currently has a derelict house.

That's the mentality he said he wants to bring to City Council.

"I'm a doer," Taylor said. "... Let's get this done for the people."