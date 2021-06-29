Lynchburg city attorney retiring after 41 years, council appoints successor

Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday appointed Matthew Freedman, the current deputy city attorney, to the position of city attorney, with Walter Erwin preparing to retire this week after 41 years of service.
Freedman, 38, was appointed in a unanimous vote by council and will assume the position on July 1.
He has served in the city attorney's office since May 2020, and prior to coming to Lynchburg, was town attorney in Bluefield, Virginia for four and a half years. Before that, he worked as a regional drug prosecutor and assistant commonwealth's attorney in Halifax County, as well as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Danville.
"I’m honored to be able to serve the city and also to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Erwin who really is a legend in local government," Freedman said. "So that is very humbling and honoring for me."
Current City Attorney Erwin, 70, will retire Wednesday, ending a career with the city attorney's office that began in April 1980. Though he started in the role of assistant city attorney, he became deputy city attorney in 1987 and assumed the position of city attorney in 1991.
He called his retirement a "bittersweet occasion" and, looking back on the past 40 years, said he would "do it all over again in a heartbeat, without any hesitation."
The city attorney's office provides legal services to city council, the city manager, city departments and agencies and the Lynchburg City School Board.
Erwin said the department essentially acts as the "in-house law firm for the city," and with the exception of prosecuting criminal offenses, which falls to the commonwealth attorney's office, it has its hands in almost every aspect of the sprawling municipality.
"One thing I have enjoyed most is being part of something that’s bigger than yourself," Erwin said.
Going almost anywhere in the city, he can see something and know he had a hand in it, no matter how small — be it negotiating easements, aiding with contracts and property acquisition to build the new Heritage High School, taking part in the negotiation team that worked to bring the Frito-Lay plant to Lynchburg or helping to set up the cancer awareness garden along the Blackwater Creek Trail.
Some weeks mean talking to a citizen who is upset about a barking dog, and others mean dealing with people who are claiming their constitutional rights have been violated.
“It’s challenging work, it’s rewarding work,” he said, but the variety has been one of the best parts.
He measures his successes in the things that didn't happen — so much of the work, he said, is "preventative law," working to solve problems before lawsuits are filed, and preventing any "legal catastrophes" for the city.
It's struck him how much the city has changed in 40 years. He started shortly after the 1976 annexation, which doubled the city's size, and since then the city has continued to grow. Industries have shifted, major employers changed and with so much land development, focuses turn to redeveloping property, rather than filling vacant plots.
“One of the things with the city that hasn’t changed is ... the spirit of community that Lynchburg citizens have," he said. Volunteers give time and effort to make the city a better place, he said, and that's been an enduring force in his years with the department.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said it was nice to have the humor and candor that Erwin brought to meetings, and a deep understanding of the organization that enabled him to say "why" something was happening, with an "institutional knowledge and memory."
Erwin said he is proud of the team he is leaving behind, many of which have more than a decade of experience with the department.
"The city attorney's office is in good hands," Erwin said of Freedman's appointment.
"It's been a quick career," Erwin said. "It seems like just the other day. I remember my first day at work, kind of wandering into city hall with a cardboard box and a few things for my desk. Now, it’s taking a U-Haul to haul all of the stuff out of my office.”
After a great career, and despite everything he will miss, he said it's time to "turn things over to the next generation."