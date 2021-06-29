Lynchburg city attorney retiring after 41 years, council appoints successor

It's struck him how much the city has changed in 40 years. He started shortly after the 1976 annexation, which doubled the city's size, and since then the city has continued to grow. Industries have shifted, major employers changed and with so much land development, focuses turn to redeveloping property, rather than filling vacant plots.

“One of the things with the city that hasn’t changed is ... the spirit of community that Lynchburg citizens have," he said. Volunteers give time and effort to make the city a better place, he said, and that's been an enduring force in his years with the department.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said it was nice to have the humor and candor that Erwin brought to meetings, and a deep understanding of the organization that enabled him to say "why" something was happening, with an "institutional knowledge and memory."

Erwin said he is proud of the team he is leaving behind, many of which have more than a decade of experience with the department.

"The city attorney's office is in good hands," Erwin said of Freedman's appointment.