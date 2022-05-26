Lynchburg City Council advances measure to raise pay for part-time and hourly employees

Lynchburg City Council took the first step in giving raises to the city's part-time and hourly employees this week by introducing a resolution that will amend the fiscal year 2023 budget with remaining funds from last year's budget.

In fiscal year 2022, according to Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt, the city allocated money for 5% general wage increases for city employees. After implementing that, Witt said the city had $620,492 remaining due to unfilled vacancies.

With the leftover money, the city is hoping to bring its part-time employees up to at least a living wage of $14.03 per hour, something the city already covered for full-time employees in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Witt said these funds will address part-time summer workers, such as life guards, as well as positions in the parks and recreation department, among several other part-time jobs across the city.

After addressing the part-time raises, the city will continue to address compression with the leftover funds, something that Vice Mayor Beau Wright said all councilors have called a important issue.

Salary compression occurs when there is little to no difference in pay between employees, regardless of experience or time spent in a position.

"I was talking to a worker recently," Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder said during the meeting, "and she mentioned that she's been working several years and people come in and are making the same amount. That's embarrassing; that's not fair."

Wilder said council has given Benda a task to address compression over several departments such as the police department and fire separtment, but there are other areas where compression is an issue.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who pushed during the budget process to give more money back to citizens through a reduction in the tax rate, continued that by pushing back over how these leftover funds from last year would be spent.

"When I first read this, the first word out of my head was: insulting. It's insulting to council and it's insulting to taxpayers," Helgeson said.

"Everybody else got paid," Helgeson said about the fiscal year 2023 budget, "except for our taxpayers."

In the fiscal year 2023 budget, City Council approved adding real estate tax credits of 2 cents per $100 of assessed value to the bill of every real estate owner in Lynchburg.

Council also approved personal property tax relief for citizens, meaning citizens would only need to pay taxes on 75% of the assessed value for their car's tax bill.

Wright made the point that as a "municipal corporation, while it's true we have an obligation to our shareholders," who he said are the citizens, "... we also have a deep responsibility of delivering excellent services. And that's through a high-quality workforce."

"This is how running a business works," Wright said. "You've got to pay people to keep them."

Witt said the funds are split, with about $200,000 for the part-time and hourly wage increases, and the remaining roughly $420,000 going towards compression.

Benda said the compression funds will be used to address people that have two to 30 years of service with the city.

Council must vote on the amendment twice, approving it with the first vote of 5-2 this week. Helgeson and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi voted in opposition.

Council will again vote on the amendment during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 28.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.